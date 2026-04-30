One Freshman NC State Can Lean On After the NFL Draft

RALEIGH — NC State lost some key production at several positions throughout the 2026 offseason. The NFL draft was the latest part of the spring to take key players away from the program, although most of them had already exhausted their eligibility with the program. One position group that took a major toll from the transfer portal and the draft was the wide receiver group.

Luckily, head coach Dave Doeren and wide receivers coach Joker Phillips proactively moved to rebuild that position group through the portal and by adding some freshmen to the mix. One of those freshmen is Tyreek Copper, a dynamic wideout from Kinston, N.C., who arrived in Raleigh as a four-star recruit. By all accounts, he could be someone the Pack leans on early in his career.

What makes Copper special?

Kinston tough.



The 14-seed Vikings are the lowest seed to play for a state championship this fall.



Genesis Wiggins' two touchdowns and Tyreek Copper's 30th of the year punched Kinston's ticket to next week's 3A state championship.



Highlights, interviews, and more:… pic.twitter.com/FRXAkCBalD — HighSchoolOT (@HighSchoolOT) December 5, 2025

Not many players around the country put together senior seasons as special as the one Copper had in 2025 for Kinston High School. According to MaxPreps, Copper's 2,242 receiving yards ranked second in the country. He also tallied 33 touchdown receptions, finishing his high school career with 59 total to go along with 4,361 yards on 251 receptions over the last four years.

Copper even broke the North Carolina state record for most consecutive games with a touchdown and passed former NC State star Emeka Emezie's high school output of career receptions. To say Copper has the pedigree to be great right away is an understatement. At 6-foot-2, 185 pounds, he has the body for the job as well.

Tyreek Copper is having one of the greatest seasons in NCHSAA history.



The Kinston WR now has 2,005 receiving yards and 30 receiving TDs this year.



His season is #2 in history for receiving yards (Sage Surratt - 2,104) and #2 in history for receiving TDs (Mohamed Massaquoi -… pic.twitter.com/lQKrTkmC4b — Joel Bryant - HighSchoolOT (@JoelBryantHSOT) December 5, 2025

Based on the thoughts of his new teammates and coaches, Copper did well enough in spring practices to earn some consideration for reps at wide receiver as a freshman for the Wolfpack. Given the numerous unknowns in the receiver corps because they played at other programs, there's reason to believe Copper has as good a chance as anyone to secure a spot in the rotation. NC State also doesn't shy away from giving worthy freshmen more work.

There's also a need for depth at wideout after rising sophomore Teddy Hoffmann was ruled out for the 2026 season because of a suspension stemming from his use of a banned substance, listed as a performance enhancer, while training back home in Florida. Wesley Grimes, one of the senior leaders of the group, signed as a UDFA for the 49ers, too. Hoffmann wasn't in a different situation in 2025 than the one Copper faces in 2026, oft-mentioned as the rising star of the group for the Pack before proving it right away in the season opener against ECU. Copper could be next.