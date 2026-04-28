2 NC State Players Who Could Declare Early for 2027 NFL Draft

RALEIGH — NC State just saw 10 players from the 2025 roster head to the NFL as draft picks and undrafted free agents, leaving behind some talented youngsters as the next faces of the Wolfpack in the 2026 season. The program established itself as one of the more under-the-radar producers of professional talent in its 13 seasons under Dave Doeren, with more to come.

Even in the rapidly changing landscape of college football when it comes to eligibility rules, the way things go for the NFL Draft remains the same. Players must be three years removed from high school to make the leap to the pros and be eligible for the draft. The Wolfpack has a pair of youngsters who could forego their final seasons in Raleigh if all goes according to plan in 2026.

WR Joshisa Trader, Junior

NC State WR Joshisa "JoJo" Trader stretches during a practice with the Wolfpack during the spring term. | Photo credit: @joshisathe1 (X)

After two seasons playing for the Miami Hurricanes, but never carving out the role he envisioned in his hometown, wide receiver Joshisa Trader decided to abandon the Sunshine State and reunite with his high school quarterback, CJ Bailey, at NC State. The goal for the former five-star recruit from Chaminade-Madonna? Realize the potential Miami saw in him as a high schooler, when he was an Under Armour All-American and the No. 5 wide receiver in the country.

While it's unlikely, Trader could find himself at the collegiate level after two seasons lacking the production he hoped for. If that were to happen, he could certainly make a case for going pro if he feels as though he put enough on tape during the 2026 season and could thrive in the pre-draft process. There would obviously be a fairly sizable risk with that decision, but his quarterback, the other player on this list, might face the same decision. If they click, it's a moot point.

QB CJ Bailey, Junior

Oct 25, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack quarterback CJ Bailey (11) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Now heading into year three with the Wolfpack, the expectations for the rising star quarterback haven't been higher. Bailey showed just how great he could be in his first full season as the starting signal-caller for NC State during the 2025 season with standout performances in the upset win over Georgia Tech and a Gasparilla Bowl victory over Memphis. He chose loyalty over chasing financial benefit and will stick with the Pack for a third year.

Physically, Bailey has what it takes to be a quarterback at the next level. The tall, lanky passer showed his impressive deep ball and mobility and improved his decision-making throughout last season. If he can perform better against the top defenses in the ACC, something he struggled to do as a sophomore, he could climb into the upper echelons of prospects at his position and skip his senior year.