Observations and Stats From NC State's Sixth-Straight Loss

It was never going to be easy for No. 14 NC State to get things turned around with a weekend series at No. 3 Georgia Tech. However, things went worse than the Pack 9 could've imagined, with the program leaving Atlanta as the victims of a series sweep at the hands of the Yellow Jackets, who capped things off with a dominant 10-0 win on Sunday to sink the visitors to 18-10 on the year.

The loss marked a sixth-straight for the slumping Wolfpack , dating back to last Saturday. The margin for error is getting smaller and smaller with each loss and the offensive woes continue to create major problems for head coach Elliott Avent. Sunday's result didn't come with very much fight, creating even more concern for the program moving forward.

Wolfpack lineup and stats

OF Ty Head dives into home plate to score a run during No. 14 NC State's 6-4 loss to No. 3 Georgia Tech in Atlanta, Ga., on March 28, 2026. | Courtesy of NC State Athletics

LF Rett Johnson: 1-2, 2 BB 2B Luke Nixon: 0-3, BB, 2 K 1B/RF Chris McHugh: 1-4, K DH Andrew Wiggins: 1-3 CF Ty Head: 0-3 3B Wyatt Peifer: 0-2 -- PH/3B Dalton Bargo: 0-1 SS Mikey Ryan: 0-3 -- SS Christian Serrano C Drew Lanphere: 1-2 -- PH/C Preston Bonn: 0-1, K RF Brayden Fraasman: 0-2, K -- PH/1B Brandon Novy: 0-1, K

LHP Cooper Consiglio: 5 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 5 ER, BB, 6 K, L (2-2)

RHP Heath Andrews: 1.2 IP, 3 H, R, ER, BB, K

RHP Aiden Kitchings: 0.1 IP, BB, K

RHP Collins Black: 0.2 IP, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB

LHP Tristan Potts: H, BB

Observations from the ugly loss

Consiglio had been something of a constant for NC State through the first few weeks of the season, working his way to a 2-1 record while holding opponents down in Sunday starts . The Yellow Jackets proved themselves to be one of the nation's best offenses throughout the entire weekend, something that continued on Sunday when they tagged the lefty for five runs in his five innings of work.

The offensive struggles are proving to be more of a team-wide issue than just an isolated one after the trip to Atlanta. Freshman Rett Johnson has been the lone member of the team getting on base with consistency, using his scrappiness to work walks, and his speed to leg out singles and wreak havoc on the base paths. Other members of the team are slumping hard.

Shortstop Mikey Ryan runs the bases in NC State's 4-2 win over Boston College on Friday, March 13, 2026. | Courtesy of NC State Athletics

Ryan is just two for his 23 over the last two weeks after looking like one of the team's stronger hitters in the week prior. His struggles moved him back down in the lineup. Fellow SEC transfer Dalton Bargo finds himself in some similar woes, but has still managed to move runners over with his power and find ways to manufacture runs. Neither broke their slumps on Sunday.

Avent has to hope a little bit of home-cooking switches things up for the Wolfpack offense as it returns to face Liberty at Doak Field on Tuesday.