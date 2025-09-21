Important Observations After NC State's First Loss of the Season
DURHAM, N.C. -- Starting 2-0 in ACC play and 4-0 overall was always going to be a difficult task for NC State in 2025. The Wolfpack failed to accomplish that feat, losing to Duke 45-33 at Wallace Wade Stadium on Saturday night.
NC State fell victim to a number of blunders and the defense ultimately collapsed in the second half after back-to-back strong performances late in games against Virginia and Wake Forest.
The Wolfpack staff, including head coach Dave Doeren, was left with more questions than answers about their team after the loss to the Blue Devils.
Self-Inflicted Wounds
After playing relatively clean football for three straight games, the Wolfpack was from it in the loss to Duke. Sophomore quarterback CJ Bailey accounted for four turnovers on his own, tossing three interceptions and fumbling the ball on an option play in the fourth quarter.
- "Our message all week was to be accountable and you're playing a team that was minus six in the turnover margin. We were plus two going into the game," NC State head coach Dave Doeren said. "We can't beat ourselves in this football game. If we just play together and don't beat ourselves, we'll win the football game."
The momentum swing in the game came late in the second quarter. NC State was looking to put more points on the board before the half and opted to try to convert a fourth-and-short in Duke territory. It appeared that Duke defensive end Vincent Anthony Jr. jumped the hard count and went offside, but the officials didn't blow the play dead. Bailey threw a pass right to the linebacker, who ran it back to the 12.
From that play to the end of the game, the Blue Devils outscored NC State 31-13, thoroughly dominating in the second half.
Anderson Breaks Out
The NC State passing game exploded for 364 yards despite all of the turnovers. Bailey looked sharp throughout the first half, but began pressing as the game moved along and the Wolfpack fell behind. He found yet another reliable target downfield, as sophomore wideout Terrell Anderson gashed the Blue Devil defense repeatedly.
Anderson ran a jailbreak screen on third down for 75 yards and a touchdown to open the game for the Pack. He finished with six receptions for 166 yards and two touchdowns. His receiving output was the most by an NC State receiver since Kelvin Harmon finished with 247 yards against Syracuse in 2018. Bailey once again proved he's not afraid to spread the ball around.
Explosive Plays = Losses
First-year coordinator DJ Eliot and the Wolfpack defense struggled to prevent explosive plays for the fourth week in a row. The Blue Devils finished with nine 15-plus yard passing plays, including two 30-plus yard touchdowns, and a 66-yard rushing touchdown to end the game.
- "It's disappointing. We've had three of those this year," Doeren said about the rushing touchdown.
As for the defensive players, they feel like the loss falls on them. It was the opposite in terms of early failures and late success, as the defense fell apart as the game went on.
- "At the end of the day, we've just got to play better. We come out swinging, doing our thing and then we let teams back into it," linebacker Caden Fordham said. "We can't let that happen."
The Quarterback Battle
It looked as though Bailey might outplay Duke quarterback Darian Mensah early in the game, but the eight-million-dollar man turned things around quickly. His ability to extend plays hurt a stretched-out and thin Wolfpack defense as the game went on. NC State's pass rush disappeared in key moments, giving Mensah enough time to diagnose the look from the secondary and carve them as he became more comfortable.
Mensah ultimately finished with 269 yards and three touchdowns. He threw beautiful passes on all three scores, two of which were from beyond 30 yards out. Bailey struggled as the game became more and more dependent on his arm to bail out the reeling defense.
The loss is obviously disappointing for NC State, but the team can fix some things in all three phases over the next two weeks with softer matchups coming up. The Wolfpack is set to face Virginia Tech on Sep. 27 at 7 P.M. at Carter-Finley Stadium.
