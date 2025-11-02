Social Media Reacts to Wolfpack's Upset Victory Over Georgia Tech
With a Top 10 team in town, Dave Doeren did everything in his power to make sure NC State was prepared. Wolfpack fans weren't thrilled with their dreadful performance against No. 16 Notre Dame a few weeks ago, but their Homecoming performance is a game they won't soon forget.
In a rollercoaster of a game, Wolfpack fans went through it all. In the end, CJ Bailey had the game of his life. His performance, alongside a career night from Jayden Scott, perfectly complemented NC State's defense, which held its ground against a Heisman candidate. When there were only zeroes left on the clock, the Wolfpack prevailed, 48-36.
NC State's Dominant Start
The Wolfpack got the ball first and made the most of their possession. NC State stormed down the field with ease as its first drive ended with a five-yard touchdown pass.
Georgia Tech, led by Heisman candidate Haynes King, didn't let that get to them. The Yellow Jackets answered, only for NC State to go the length of the field once more. Georgia Tech, which had given up just 16 first-quarter points this season, found itself trailing, 14-7, after one.
Georgia Tech's First Lead
While the Wolfpack held the Yellow Jackets to a field goal on their second drive, King proved to be undeniable. After rushing for a touchdown in the first quarter, he connected with J.T. Byrne to put Georgia Tech on top for the first time, 17-14.
Georgia Tech's offense proved why they're the ACC's most efficient in the red zone, but a costly pass interference penalty certainly helped their case.
CJ Bailey Balls Out
On 3rd and 20, Bailey had a chance to make a run for the first down. Instead, he found Terrell Anderson, the Wolfpack's leading receiver, for a 51-yard connection. That turned into a Will Wilson rushing touchdown, though it was ruled a fumble and recovery on the field. Regardless, NC State was back on top, 21-17.
Six Point Swing
With the four-point lead, Georgia Tech was poised to take its lead back going into halftime. Instead, senior Caden Fordham picked up a huge sack that resulted in Aidan Birr's second missed field goal of the season.
From there, NC State was able to capitalize. While Bailey failed to find anyone in the end zone, Doeren's squad made the most of their time by adding a field goal as time expired. At halftime, the Wolfpack led, 24-17.
CJ Bailey Limps Off The Field
When the clock struck zero, the main thing NC State fans couldn't take their eyes off of was Bailey. He had been limping during the team's final drive of the half, but refused medical attention as he got to the locker room under his own power. Clearly, this was something to monitor going into the second half.
Georgia Tech Forced To Kick
While the Yellow Jackets were poised to go for it on 4th and goal from the one, NC State's ferocious defense forced a false start penalty. The Wolfpack held their ground after a lengthy seven-minute drive, one that only resulted in three points for Georgia Tech. Once again, they were held out of the end zone as NC State maintained its lead, 24-20.
NC State Takes Full Control After Jayden Scott's Career Long Run
Building off their goal-line stand, freshman RB Jayden Scott exploded for a career-long 66 yards. His previous long, 35 yards, came on October 4 vs. Campbell. For added context, he only finished with 66+ yards in one game this season.
NC State was able to convert as Wilson actually got credit for this touchdown. Just eight minutes into the second half, the Wolfpack had their biggest lead of the game, 31-20.
Another Georgia Tech Field Goal
For whatever reason, Georgia Tech has continually decided to abandon their pass game inside the red zone. NC State's run defense has been stellar, and they responded well after allowing a 68-yard pass. The Yellow Jackets were able to keep it a one-score game, 31-23, but once again had to settle for three.
Bailey Continues To Pour It On
Their 11-point lead wasn't enough, so Bailey knew he had more in him. While putting the ball behind his back to avoid a sack, he connected with freshman WR Teddy Hoffmann for a 55-yard strike. Up, 38-25, it started to feel like the beginning of the end for Georgia Tech.
Georgia Tech Still Has Life
With just eight seconds remaining in the third quarter, King punched in his third touchdown of the night. NC State's defense had done a fantastic job of keeping him out of the end zone in their past few drives, but eventually the Yellow Jackets were able to punch it in. They opted not to go for two here as they trailed, 38-30, heading into the final 15 minutes.
Lead Returns To 11
While a crucial drop may have cost NC State a chance at a touchdown, they made sure not to miss a 37-yarder. After not attempting a FG since Week 4, the Wolfpack drilled both of theirs against the Yellow Jackets. Once again, they led by 11, 41-30.
Cian Slone Forces Georgia Tech's First Punt
Despite fighting a deficit the entire second half, the Yellow Jackets didn't have to punt until just eight minutes were remaining. Slone, who had one sack in his first eight games, could not have picked a bigger moment to take down King.
The Dagger
Sophomore Bailey and freshman Scott were far too much for the Yellow Jackets to handle. After everything Georgia Tech went through this season to get to this point, they had absolutely no answers for these playmakers.
Bailey, on one leg, picked up a crucial third-down conversion. Georgia Tech began using its timeouts at the five-minute mark, but a 30-yard touchdown run for Scott sealed their fate. With just over four minutes remaining, NC State led, 48-30.
Monumental Upset
In the end, NC State came out on top, 48-36. They were set to deal with their most difficult stretch to date, but No. 10 Miami's 26-20 loss to SMU in overtime made their matchup on November 15 that much easier.
Georgia Tech, now 8-1 (5-1), may have just sealed their fate in missing the college football playoffs. NC State played spoiler, and Wolfpack fans let them hear it as Carter-Finley Stadium was absolutely packed for their homecoming game.
