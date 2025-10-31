Reacting to Dave Doeren’s Bold Statement About NC State Future
NC State head coach Dave Doeren put rumors of his potential retirement or exit after the 2025 season to bed during his press conference on Thursday. The 13-year veteran stated that with four years remaining on his contract, he has no plans to leave.
On this episode of the NC State Insider Podcast, host and lead beat writer Tucker Sennett provides additional insight on Doeren's decision, as well as what it means for the Wolfpack football program in the months and years to come.
Doeren didn't just discuss his future with the program. He also discussed the upcoming matchup against No. 8 Georgia Tech. Read some of what he had to say right here:
On preparing for Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King during practices throughout the week
- "It's hard, man. That guy's a great football player. And it's always that way. There's always different guys your opponent has and you're asking a freshman or a walk-on guy to simulate that player and it's hard to do that. Especially a guy like him who's so in command. Third year in an offensive system and understands it so well.
- "We have two quarterbacks that we rotate down there, and both of them did a great job."
On the added weight of playing a ranked opponent in the midst of a losing streak
- "Every game is a big game for me. I don't look at it like the public does. Every loss hurts, every win is awesome. You celebrate your wins and you're mad as hell when you lose."
- "Like I said on Monday, it's the same thing; I'm here to coach these kids and take advantage of my opportunities and I'm gonna do that as hard as I can, as long as I get to do it."
Segment of quote about thoughts of retiring at the end of the season
- "No, I think about winning games, trying to find ways to get better, trying to help this football team, trying to help this university, trying to help my coaches, trying to be a good dad, trying to not get my wife mad at me. That's what I think about."
- "Do I have plans down the road someday to retire? Sure. But I don't have any plans to do that, I'm gonna keep coaching. I got four years left on my contract. I want this place to be as good as it can be; that's what I want. And I've done a lot. We've done a lot here to make this a stable, successful, competitive program.
