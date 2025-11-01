Game Day Preview: No. 8 Georgia Tech vs. NC State
NC State welcomes No. 8 Georgia Tech to Carter-Finley Stadium for the Wolfpack's first matchup against a top 10 team since 2021. In that last instance, Dave Doeren and the Pack upset Clemson in double overtime.
This version of the Wolfpack enters the Georgia Tech matchup having lost four of the last five games. After a promising 3-0 start, injuries and inconsistency derailed the season in Raleigh.
On this episode of the NC State Insider Podcast, host and lead beat writer Tucker Sennett gives you scoop on stat projections, key storylines and trends, bold predicitions and a final score guess.
Check out the New Episode
Doeren's Final Word on the Matchup
Veteran head coach Dave Doeren dealt with rumors of a potential retirement or exit at the end of the season throughout the week. After Thursday's practice, Doeren directly addressed the rumors and indicated his intentions to return to coach the Wolfpack next season. He also discussed the matchup with the Yellow Jackets. Find out what he said below:
On preparing for Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King during practices throughout the week
- "It's hard, man. That guy's a great football player. And it's always that way. There's always different guys your opponent has and you're asking a freshman or a walk-on guy to simulate that player and it's hard to do that. Especially a guy like him who's so in command. Third year in an offensive system and understands it so well.
- "We have two quarterbacks that we rotate down there, and both of them did a great job."
On the added weight of playing a ranked opponent in the midst of a losing streak
- "Every game is a big game for me. I don't look at it like the public does. Every loss hurts, every win is awesome. You celebrate your wins and you're mad as hell when you lose."
- "Like I said on Monday, it's the same thing; I'm here to coach these kids and take advantage of my opportunities and I'm gonna do that as hard as I can, as long as I get to do it."
Segment of quote about thoughts of retiring at the end of the season
- "No, I think about winning games, trying to find ways to get better, trying to help this football team, trying to help this university, trying to help my coaches, trying to be a good dad, trying to not get my wife mad at me. That's what I think about."
- "Do I have plans down the road someday to retire? Sure. But I don't have any plans to do that, I'm gonna keep coaching. I got four years left on my contract. I want this place to be as good as it can be; that's what I want. And I've done a lot. We've done a lot here to make this a stable, successful, competitive program.
Want more NC State football content during the 2025 season? Follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker for more episodes of the NC State Insider Podcast every day. Want to reach out with questions about the Wolfpack? Send an email to wolfpackonsi@gmail.com to potentially be featured on mailbag stories in the future.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.