No. 8 Georgia Tech vs. NC State Live Game Thread
RALEIGH — NC State has four opportunities to get two wins for a shot at a bowl bid in December. The first of those chances comes Saturday night, as the Wolfpack welcomes No. 8 Georgia Tech to Carter-Finley Stadium for a chance at a massive upset.
The Yellow Jackets stormed out to a perfect 8-0 record, with five ACC wins in the bag already. Led by Heisman candidate quarterback Haynes King, Georgia Tech looks poised for a potential bid to the College Football Playoff. A year ago, Brent Key and the Yellow Jackets outlasted the Wolfpack in a 30-29 duel at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Can the Wolfpack avenge that loss and stun the college football world?
Live Game Thread
