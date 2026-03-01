Pack 9 Wins Another Game With the Run Rule

RALEIGH — NC State baseball continued its roll through the non-conference slate with yet another dominant victory that took only seven innings. The 14th-ranked Wolfpack won the second of a three-game set against Sacred Heart 15-5, moving to 9-1 on the season and extending the latest win streak to four games.

The offense continued to hum for the Wolfpack, while junior right-handed pitcher Jacob Dudan handled his business in his third start of the 2026 season, continuing a smooth transition to his role as a starter. NC State pushed its four-game runs-scored number to 77, setting a new program record. The Pack is on the cusp of its first weekend sweep of the year.

Wolfpack lineup and stats

CF Ty Head: 0-2, R, 2 BB 1B Chris McHugh: 2-4, 3 R, 2 RBI, HR (4) 2B Luke Nixon: 1-2, 3 R, RBI, 3 BB 3B Sherman Johnson: 2-3, 3 R, 2 RBI, BB LF Andrew Wiggins: 1-3, R, 3 RBI, HR (3) --RF Devin Mitchell: 0-1 -- PH Brandon Novy: BB -- PR Christian Serrano DH Wyatt Peifer: 2-3, R, 3 RBI, 2 BB C Drew Lanphere: 0-3, R, 2 BB SS Mikey Ryan: 1-4, 3 RBI, 3B RF/LF Rett Johnson: 1-3, 2 R, BB

RHP Jacob Dudan: 5.2 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 10 K

RHP Anderson Nance: 1.1 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

How the Wolfpack got it done

For the first time since the loss to Princeton, the Wolfpack fell behind first, trailing the Pioneers 2-0 in the middle of the third inning. Even so, Dudan was in control of the game, limiting the damage to the best of his ability while the offense waited for its opportunity to strike. It was only a matter of time. McHugh and Johnson each drove in runs in the bottom half of the frame to tie things up.

NC State was quiet in the fourth, but Wiggins, now back in the starting lineup for the first time since the Puerto Rico Challenge, struck once again. The left fielder smacked his third home run of the season, a three-run shot to deep right field that traveled 401 feet. With the three-run lead, Dudan settled in, striking out 10 Pioneers to push his season total to 23 punchouts.

Once the lead was established, the lineup found its swagger once again and pounded the Pioneers for seven runs in the sixth inning, with Ryan's triple clearing the bases to blow the game open. Nance ran into a bit of trouble, but worked around it.

The Pioneers walked two runs across home plate in the bottom of the seventh to push the Wolfpack's lead to 10, ending the game with a run-rule once again. NC State will look to finish things off in a 1 P.M. showdown at Doak Field on Sunday.

