Two NC State Players Earn Coveted Invitations to NFL Combine

RALEIGH — The fraternity of NC State football alums making the jump to the NFL appears to be well on its way to growing, as a pair of key members of the 2025 roster officially received their invitations to the all-important NFL Scouting Combine. Star tight end Justin Joly and stalwart defensive lineman Brandon Cleveland made the lists, per an announcement from the league Wednesday.

Joly and Cleveland are set to join 317 other prospects in Indianapolis from Feb. 23 to March 2 as everyone tries to distinguish themselves in front of every NFL scout and front office executive a month before the NFL draft.

How Joly and Cleveland earned invitations to the Combine

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland (44) reacts to his tackle during the first half of the game against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Both Cleveland and Joly began their pre-draft process at some of the offseason all-star events that have become synonymous with the NFL draft journey. Cleveland put out some quality tape during his practices and in-game work at the East-West Shrine Bowl in Texas. Joly received an invite to the eminent pre-draft event outside the Combine, the Senior Bowl in Alabama. Cleveland spoke about his journey before practices started at the Shrine Bowl, shouting out the Wolfpack's staff.

"D.D Hoggard, the NFL liaison there, we have a great relationship," he said. "He kind of took me under his wing as a freshman when I got to NC State. Coach (Charley) Wiles, coach (Dave) Doeren, they're all great guys and I wouldn't have wanted to play for anybody else."

Nov 21, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack tight end Justin Joly (7) celebrates his touchdown to win the game during the second half of the game against Florida State Seminoles at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Joly currently ranks as the No. 2 fullback or H-back on the big board of ESPN's Mel Kiper ahead of the draft. He is one spot behind standout Vanderbilt tight end Eli Stowers, the winner of the John Mackey Award for the nation's best tight end in 2025. With a unique skillset as a pass catcher, Joly figures to be looked at for a potential immediate role in the NFL.

NFL Draft Buzz released a scouting report for the talented tight end that compared him to players like Isaiah Likely of the Baltimore Ravens and Brenton Strange of Penn State. As more of a pass catcher than a run blocker, there will be some concerns about Joly's ability to further develop in that area. If he shows some improvement, he could be viewed as a strong Day 2 pick by some franchises.

Dec 30, 2022; Charlotte, NC, USA; Maryland Terrapins quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) scrambles as North Carolina State Wolfpack defensive lineman Brandon Cleveland (44) defends in the fourth quarter in the 2022 Duke's Mayo Bowl at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Both Cleveland and Joly have huge opportunities to prove themselves against some of the nation's best talents in their position groups, potentially securing a job at the next level. The pair will try to continue the legacy of NFL success stories to come out of NC State.

