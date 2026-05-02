Projecting NC State's Starting Five in the 2026-27 Season

RALEIGH — NC State men's basketball underwent a significant roster overhaul over the last month. Some of the changes were expected with so much senior production in the 2025-26 season, but others were more shocking, including a messy coaching change involving Will Wade bolting for LSU. Program alumnus Justin Gainey took over the Pack and immediately got to work on fixing things.

The new coach quickly assembled a staff and began recruiting key retention targets and new portal acquisitions. After Friday's Paul McNeil news became official, the vision of the team's starting five for the 2026-27 campaign, the first under Gainey, is much clearer. Which five players will take the court for NC State when the season gets going in November?

Preston Edmead, Guard, Sophomore

Mar 20, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Hofstra Pride guard Preston Edmead (1) drives against Alabama Crimson Tide guard Labaron Philon (0) in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Measurables: 6-foot-1, 170 pounds

Key 2025-26 Stats: 16.1 PTS, 4.4 AST, 38.7% 3PT

The Wolfpack might end up with one of the steals of the transfer portal process in Edmead . As a freshman, he walked away with CAA Rookie of the Year honors and performed admirably in his team's defeat in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. He figures to be the primary ball-handler and true point guard in Gainey's offense, potentially sticking around for more than one season because of his youth.

Christian Hammond, Guard, Redshirt Junior

Mar 20, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Santa Clara Broncos guard Christian Hammond (1) walks onto the court before a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament against the Kentucky Wildcats at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-Imagn Images | Jeff Le-Imagn Images

Measurables: 6-foot-4, 195 pounds

Key 2025-26 Stats: 15.6 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 39.3% 3PT

Hammond became the first member of NC State's transfer class, beginning a wave of commitments. In his first season as a starter for the Broncos, the combo guard took on a massive role for former NC State coach Herb Sendek, ultimately earning First Team All-WCC honors after a strong year. Unlike Edmead, Hammond didn't put his best foot forward in the NCAA Tournament, but he still performed well against high-major competition during the regular season.

Paul McNeil, Guard, Junior

Jan 10, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack guard Paul McNeil Jr. (2) drives the ball to the net during the second half against the Florida State Seminoles at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Measurables: 6-foot-5, 190 pounds

Key 2025-26 Stats: 13.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 42.7% 3PT

From a morale perspective, there wasn't a bigger move for Gainey to make than retaining McNeil . The North Carolina native always wanted to stay home, but explored options in the transfer portal after setting the NC State single-season record for made 3-point shots and leading the ACC in 3-point percentage a year ago. Now, he'll be the face of the program with a chance to leave an enormous legacy.

Eemeli Yalaho, Forward, Senior

Oct 25, 2025; Pullman, WA, USA; Washington State Cougars forward Eemeli Yalaho (2) controls the ball against the New Mexico Lobos in the second half at Friel Court at Beasley Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

Measurables: 6-foot-8, 235 pounds

Key 2025-26 Stats: 10.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 39.8% 3PT

The fourth spot in the starting five is the one most up in the air, but the Wolfpack has a chance to shoot the lights out with Yalaho in the lineup. After backing up Darrion Williams at Texas Tech for two seasons, while also dealing with injuries, he emerged as a quality offensive option after transferring to Washington State. For now, he's a solid option at the four.

Kyle Evans, Forward, Graduate Student

Forward Kyle Evans poses with two basketballs during a UC Irvine photo shoot. | Courtesy of UC Irvine Athletics

Measurables: 6-foot-10, 210 pounds

Key 2025-26 Stats: 12.1 PTS, 8.7 REB, 3.3 BLK, 62% FG

For Gainey to build his program on toughness as he promised, he needed a defensive anchor down low. Enter Evans , the nation's leading shot blocker during the 2025-26 season, when he took over the starting five spot at UC Irvine. The jump to high-major basketball might not be easy for Evans, but his athleticism and instincts should help him be the most important defender for the Pack in year one of the Gainey era.