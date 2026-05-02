Projecting NC State's Starting Five in the 2026-27 Season
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RALEIGH — NC State men's basketball underwent a significant roster overhaul over the last month. Some of the changes were expected with so much senior production in the 2025-26 season, but others were more shocking, including a messy coaching change involving Will Wade bolting for LSU. Program alumnus Justin Gainey took over the Pack and immediately got to work on fixing things.
The new coach quickly assembled a staff and began recruiting key retention targets and new portal acquisitions. After Friday's Paul McNeil news became official, the vision of the team's starting five for the 2026-27 campaign, the first under Gainey, is much clearer. Which five players will take the court for NC State when the season gets going in November?
Preston Edmead, Guard, Sophomore
Measurables: 6-foot-1, 170 pounds
Key 2025-26 Stats: 16.1 PTS, 4.4 AST, 38.7% 3PT
The Wolfpack might end up with one of the steals of the transfer portal process in Edmead. As a freshman, he walked away with CAA Rookie of the Year honors and performed admirably in his team's defeat in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. He figures to be the primary ball-handler and true point guard in Gainey's offense, potentially sticking around for more than one season because of his youth.
Christian Hammond, Guard, Redshirt Junior
Measurables: 6-foot-4, 195 pounds
Key 2025-26 Stats: 15.6 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 39.3% 3PT
Hammond became the first member of NC State's transfer class, beginning a wave of commitments. In his first season as a starter for the Broncos, the combo guard took on a massive role for former NC State coach Herb Sendek, ultimately earning First Team All-WCC honors after a strong year. Unlike Edmead, Hammond didn't put his best foot forward in the NCAA Tournament, but he still performed well against high-major competition during the regular season.
Paul McNeil, Guard, Junior
Measurables: 6-foot-5, 190 pounds
Key 2025-26 Stats: 13.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 42.7% 3PT
From a morale perspective, there wasn't a bigger move for Gainey to make than retaining McNeil. The North Carolina native always wanted to stay home, but explored options in the transfer portal after setting the NC State single-season record for made 3-point shots and leading the ACC in 3-point percentage a year ago. Now, he'll be the face of the program with a chance to leave an enormous legacy.
Eemeli Yalaho, Forward, Senior
Measurables: 6-foot-8, 235 pounds
Key 2025-26 Stats: 10.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 39.8% 3PT
The fourth spot in the starting five is the one most up in the air, but the Wolfpack has a chance to shoot the lights out with Yalaho in the lineup. After backing up Darrion Williams at Texas Tech for two seasons, while also dealing with injuries, he emerged as a quality offensive option after transferring to Washington State. For now, he's a solid option at the four.
Kyle Evans, Forward, Graduate Student
Measurables: 6-foot-10, 210 pounds
Key 2025-26 Stats: 12.1 PTS, 8.7 REB, 3.3 BLK, 62% FG
For Gainey to build his program on toughness as he promised, he needed a defensive anchor down low. Enter Evans, the nation's leading shot blocker during the 2025-26 season, when he took over the starting five spot at UC Irvine. The jump to high-major basketball might not be easy for Evans, but his athleticism and instincts should help him be the most important defender for the Pack in year one of the Gainey era.
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Tucker Sennett graduated summa cum laude with a B.A. in Sports Journalism from the esteemed Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University. A former basketball player, he has gained valuable experience working at Cronkite News and brings a deep passion for sports and reporting to his role as the NC State Wolfpack Beat Writer On SI.Follow SennettTucker