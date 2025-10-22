Projecting the Rest of NC State's Season
Coming out of the bye, NC State head coach Dave Doeren wants his Wolfpack team to treat the rest of the games like a five-game season. He stated that the goal is to go 5-0 the rest of the way, although the Wolfpack only needs a pair of wins to reach bowl eligibility.
NC State opens the final stretch with a road matchup against a Pitt program that has won its last three games. From there, the Wolfpack will face two teams ranked in the top 10 of the AP poll.
On this episode of the NC State Insider Podcast, host Tucker Sennett breaks down the remaining schedule for the Wolfpack and discusses the possible results for the rest of the season.
Watch the New Episode here
The bye week came at a critical point in the season for NC State. Doeren spoke at his weekly press conference on Monday about how the team and the coaching staff spent the week getting healthy and preparing for the final five games.
Doeren Transcript
On the team's self-scouting efforts during the bye week
- "The team definitely took advantage of the bye week, not just from the opportunity to rest and get healthy with some players, but after seven weeks, a lot of things to look at in all three phases. The biggest thing, we haven't played complementary football yet this year for four quarters."
- "It's game to game, which side of the ball really plays well, or which part of the game that side of the ball plays well. And so it's a team that has a lot of improving to do."
On the changes to the ACC and the parity of the conference
- "I'll be honest, the whole time I've been in the league, every game has been a fight. It has. Who the teams are on top is changing more now. But, I mean, you can look across the board, man, and you see teams you don't think are going to play with that team and they do. And sometimes they beat them."
- "Stanford had a heck of an upset over Florida State this week. I think you go across the board in this league; there aren't any easy outs. Obviously, with the portal, a lot of teams have opportunities to change the rosters ... But this league has always been a league that's well-coached."
Want more NC State football content during the 2025 season? Follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again. Want to reach out with questions about the Wolfpack? Send an email to wolfpackonsi@gmail.com to potentially be featured on mailbag stories in the future.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.