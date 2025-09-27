All Wolfpack

Recruiting Numbers Show Clear Advantage for UNC Over NC State

The overwhelming difference in the recruiting scene for the North Carolina Tar Heels vs the North Carolina State Wolfpack

Nov 11, 2023; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; The North Carolina State Wolfpack helmet rests on the bench during the second half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images
The North Carolina State Wolfpack have been doing their job when it comes to the recruiting scene as they have been able to land multiple different prospects in the 2026 recruiting class with the hopes of being able to add the prospects that remain uncommitted as there are multiple prospects that they can continue to recruit as well as potentially land as these commits have hopes of being able to have more teammates, and the staff has hopes of being able to fulfill those needs.

The North Carolina State Wolfpack has landed a total of 18 commitments in the 2026 recruiting class, which is below average compared to some schools, including the overwhelming difference between the North Carolina State Wolfpack and the North Carolina Tar Heels.

The Tar Heels have been able to do their job even better than the North Carolina State Wolfpack as they have landed more than 30 commitments totaling their commitment count at 37 currently after landing multiple different prospects, as well as flipping multiple different prospects, as they have been able to flip prospects from multiple different schools, including the Tennessee Volunteers, who they flipped two prospects from.

This is a major difference between the two schools who are very set in their ways when it comes to the rivalry that is at hand as these guys don't like each other and they wanna be able to beat each other in the recruiting scene, but it is definitely safe to say who is winning in this recruiting battle for the 2026 recruiting class despite the Wolfpack still putting up a good effort when it comes to still recruiting guys but no matter what they bring in it is safe to say that they won't be passing the North Carolina Tar Heels and their ways anytime soon.

The Tar Heels are also off to a great start with the 2027 recruiting classes they have already landed two different commitments in the 2027 recruiting class, while the North Carolina State Wolfpack have landed one commit in the 2027 class as both schools are doing an excellent job thus far but there are still more work to do and this is far from over as the 2026 class can be nearing an end but the 2027 class has only just begun as there is many months ahead. In fact, there is more than a year ahead right now for this cycle.

