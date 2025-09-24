Davion Jones Details NC State Wolfpack Recruitment
The North Carolina State Wolfpack continues to do its job when it comes to recruiting prospects from inside the state of North Carolina, as this is something that has been a point of emphasis for the North Carolina State Wolfpack, as they want to be able to bring in the best of the best when it comes to their in-state prospects. One of the prospects they have been targeting recently when it comes to the 2027 recruiting class is Davion Jones.
Jones is one of the better players in the state of North Carolina, as he is from Charlotte, North Carolina. He holds offers from many different schools, and has been more of a priority for these programs as the minutes go by. He recently caught up with North Carolina State Wolfpack On SI to detail all the information needed around his North Carolina State recruitment.
Davion Jones Details NC State Wolfpack Recruitment
If North Carolina State has a good year, they could be high," the talented prospect stated when speaking to North Carolina State Wolfpack On SI about his current standpoint with the North Carolina State Wolfpack.
Hey, there, went in the conversation about which coach he speaks with the most when it comes to the North Carolina State Wolfpack, who continue to recruit him very highly and make him a priority at this time in the 2027 recruiting class, as he is someone who remains to be one of the better prospects in the class?
- "The DB coach talks to the most, and that is who I communicate with from their program."
Will the talented prospect be visiting the North Carolina State Wolfpack, or is he likely going to avoid visiting this program at this time?
- "I’ll more than likely be up this spring or the of the year."
Are there any schools that are standing out the most at this time? He detailed how all of his offers play a factor. Here is what he had to say when speaking to North Carolina State Wolfpack On SI.
- "All my school stand out at the moment."
What do the North Carolina State Wolfpack need to do specifically if they want to move up in his rankings, as multiple teams are starting to stand out, and multiple teams that the Wolfpack need to be worried about, as they look to compete for the Charlotte prospect.
- "Have a good year."
Be sure you follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.