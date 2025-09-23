Jameer Cantrell Shares Thoughts on NC State Recruitment
The North Carolina State Wolfpack have a lot going on with them when it comes to recruiting, as they have been able to land a total of 18 commits in the 2026 recruiting class, but there's still room for improvement.
The main focus for them and a lot of other programs is the 2027 recruiting class simply due to the fact that a lot of the 2026 targets that they would be going after have already committed, aside from just a handful that they are targeting currently.
They currently have one commitment in the 2027 class, but they have been targeting multiple different prospects, including Jameer Cantrell. Cantrell recently caught up with North Carolina State Wolfpack On SI to detail everything North Carolina State Wolfpack related in his recruitment, as there were multiple different aspects. Things were making a push for him, including the Wolfpack at this time.
2027 Standout Jameer Cantrell Talks North Carolina State
- "North Carolina is doing great in my recruitment, being a top team in it thus far," said Cantrell, who is one of the main targets for the North Carolina State Wolfpack at this time in his recruitment, when speaking to North Carolina State Wolfpack On SI.
The talent of the prospect would then jump into the conversation about which coaches he has the chance to speak with often, as they have been able to connect with the talented prospect very frequently.
- "I talk to Coach Warren and Coach Suge the most, but mostly Coach Warren, and the conversations between us are good conversations for the most part."
Will the talented prospect be visiting the North Carolina State Wolfpack at any time, or is there anything that is set in stone for him at that?
- "Yes, I plan on visiting NC State again for when they play UNC for the last game of the regular season."
Which schools are currently standing out the most for the talented prospect?
- "I’ll say NC State, UGA, UF, Nebraska, Pitt, Arkansas, Georgia Tech, Vanderbilt, and Syracuse."
What does the North Carolina State Wolfpack have to do to move up in the rankings for the North Carolina State Wolfpack target at this time?
- "I personally feel like they do need to reach out a little more if they want me to truly buy into what they have going on over there at NC State. I just feel like they haven’t fully shown that they want me to be a part of the family."
