What Harvey Dyson Brings to the Wolfpack

RALEIGH — NC State didn't boast the nation's most prolific or productive pass rush in 2025, but it got key contributions in crucial moments from its veterans. Transfer portal additions Cian Slone and Sabastian Harsh were integral to the success the Wolfpack had in that area, but both exhausted their eligibility after just one season with the program.

Defensive coordinator DJ Eliot used his first year to identify which areas of his new scheme were most important. Slone's role as the team's JACK linebacker, a hybrid outside linebacker with a larger emphasis placed on pass rush, was among the most critical. To replace the outgoing Slone's production, NC State brought in Tulane edge rusher Harvey Dyson as an immediate solution.

How Dyson will help

Nov 9, 2024; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive back Harvey Dyson III (33) in the first half during the game against the Colorado Buffaloes at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

After struggling to find opportunities in three seasons at Texas Tech, Dyson jumped in the portal for the 2025 campaign. He eventually landed with Jon Sumrall at Tulane, helping the Green Wave make a historic run to the College Football Playoff before bowing out in the first half against Ole Miss. Dyson was a key member of the defense after being elevated into a more preferred role.

With the Green Wave, Dyson racked up 36 tackles, including 11 tackles for loss. He led the American Conference with eight sacks, forced a pair of fumbles and even defended a pass. He finished as a Third-Team All-Conference selection in the American. His signature moment came in Tulane's biggest game, though.

The ball comes loose in the red zone and Harvey Dyson comes out the pile with it for @GreenWaveFB 😱@CFBPlayoff 2nd half action up next on TNT, TruTV, TBS & HBO Max 📺 pic.twitter.com/CcfGJUJ7AK — TNT Sports U.S. (@TNTSportsUS) December 20, 2025

Dyson ripped by the Ole Miss right tackle and stripped quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, helping prevent another score for the Rebels before the end of the first half. While unproven with consistent Power Conference reps, he'll enter a perfect role based on his prior skill set. Slone lacked the experience Dyson already has and looked like one of NC State's best portal additions for most of the 2025 season.

An argument could be made that Dyson is the most critical of NC State's portal additions. He finished the year with the 15th highest pass rush grade among edge rushers with over 200 snaps, according to Pro Football Focus, grading out with a 90.4. Harsh, the Wolfpack's best pass rusher in 2025, finished with an 81.6 grade in that category.

Tulane all-conference edge Harvey Dyson has committed to NC State, sources tell @mzenitz and I.



Dyson posted 36 tackles, 11.5 TFLs & an AAC-high 8 sacks. Had a 90.4 PFF pass rush grade. Began his career at Texas Tech.https://t.co/6BIwcR1vCH pic.twitter.com/TAoLEQWqi0 — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) January 11, 2026

While the rest of the defensive line still needs work, the Wolfpack got a true game wrecker in the form of Dyson. NC State needed a closer at several points in 2025. It will have one in 2026.

