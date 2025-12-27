Revisiting the Performance of NC State's Cornerbacks in 2025

RALEIGH — NC State's 2025 season ended with a 31-7 win over the Memphis Tigers in the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl. The Wolfpack finished the year with an 8-5 record, snapping a bowl-losing streak that stretched back to 2017. Considering where the team stood at the end of October, it was an impressive finish.

As the season wore on, NC State's secondary became decimated by injuries, although the team's cornerbacks stood tall in the face of adversity all year long. While other position groups on the defense struggled, the cornerbacks were a strong bunch.

NC State's cornerback snap counts

A pass slips through the hands of Notre Dame wide receiver KK Smith (11) with NC State cornerback Ii Brian Nelson (7) defending in the second half of an NCAA football game at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, in South Bend. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Senior Devon Marshall - 706 snaps

Redshirt sophomore Brian Nelson II - 637 snaps

Redshirt junior Jackson Vick - 632 snaps

Senior Jamel Johnson - 458 snaps

Evaluating the performance of NC State's cornerbacks

Sep 27, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack wide receiver Wesley Grimes (6) looks up to the scoreboard during the second half of the game against Virginia Tech Hokies at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Despite the major shortcomings at times from the safeties, NC State's cornerbacks were fairly consistent and, at times, excellent. One member of the group stood out especially, as senior corner Devon Marshall put together one of the best seasons by an NC State defensive back in many years. Marshall's showing in the Florida State matchup was truly dominant, finishing with two interceptions and six pass breakups. He ended the season as the highest-graded defender on the team, per PFF, grading out at 90.1.

With Marshall cutting the field in half throughout most of the season, there was never tremendous stress placed on Jamel Johnson and Brian Nelson II. The latter struggled at times in giving up big plays, particularly in the three-game stretch against Pittsburgh, Georgia Tech and Miami. According to Pro Football Focus, Nelson allowed 324 of his 462 yards given up in those three matchups.

Oct 25, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers wide receiver Kenny Johnson (2) runs after a catch against North Carolina State Wolfpack cornerback Jamel Johnson (21) during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

One area where the group struggled was turning over the opposition. Marshall was the only NC State cornerback to finish the season with an interception, as the rest of the group failed to force turnovers. The Wolfpack as a whole ended the year with just nine takeaways through the air, most of them coming from the safeties and linebackers. Turnover margin will be an area defensive coordinator DJ Eliot needs to improve in his second season in Raleigh.

While Jackson Vick played in the nickel spot, his role resembled that of a slot corner at times, enough to get him included in this evaluation. With the injuries to other players at that spot and at safety, he was able to successfully fill in during passing situations and help the Wolfpack outlast more pass-heavy offenses. The group will likely regress with the loss of Marshall and Johnson, but there are several young options ready to step into those spots next season.

