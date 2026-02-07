Roommates Dudan, Marohn Set for Monster Junior Seasons at NC State

RALEIGH — The junior pitching tandem of Jacob Dudan and Ryan Marohn enters the 2026 season with the potential to be one of the more talented duos in the country at NC State. While Dudan dealt with ups and downs in 2025 and has never been a full-time starter, leaning on the starting prowess of Marohn is helping the pair get things going.

The bond between the two pitchers is even stronger than some might think, as the relationship doesn't end on the field. Marohn and Dudan are roommates, enjoying the college experience while also pushing each other at all times.

Clarity across the rotation

Junior Jump. @PerfectGameUSA names three Wolfpack to the Top 100 Juniors List! pic.twitter.com/85DYLatOGB — NC State Baseball (@NCStateBaseball) January 19, 2026

One thing that is helping both Dudan and Marohn prepare for the 2026 season is clarity. The latter emerged as one of the premier options in the ACC during his sophomore year, surging late and saving NC State's season with a heroic eight-inning performance in the 2025 Regional of the NCAA Tournament. There are no concerns or questions about anyone's job.

"We all know what our role is going to be and we have high expectations for each other," Marohn said. "We're accountable for each other and that helps us as an entire staff... We're a really close group of guys and I think we can use that to our advantage."

*50 ACC Moments in 50 Days*



Moment #41



When @NCStateBaseball’s Ryan Marohn had back-to-back complete game shutouts (16 total innings, 25 Ks, 1 BB).



10 days until 1st pitch.



pic.twitter.com/Jlp1q5TnWQ — Monty Taylor (@Monty2740) February 3, 2026

Marohn is an absolute workhorse, capable of working late into games and striking out countless opposing batters when his stuff is working. His roommate hasn't worked as a starting pitcher since arriving in Raleigh, but that appears to be changing ahead of the 2026 season. Dudan, a Freshman All-American two seasons ago working out of the bullpen, is poised for big changes.

"I'm super excited to get the opportunity to start this year," Dudan said. "I'd say the only thing that I really changed is working on how to go deeper into games. I've been building up to spring, throwing up to 65 pitches. Just learning how to keep the velocity up, maintain it and figure out how to use all four pitches... And command all four pitches."

Building chemistry

May 23, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack pitcher Jacob Dudan (41) throws in the fifth inning against the Duke Blue Devils during the ACC Baseball Tournament at Truist Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Dudan dealt with some rough patches during his sophomore season, but he powered through them. Now, he has his roommate to lean on during periods where the adjustment to being a starting pitcher might be difficult. Marohn is seemingly a more than willing teacher and shoulder to lean on when it comes to learning the intricacies of starting.

"I live with him, so I talk to him every day. He's definitely ready," Marohn said. "He's put a lot of work in. He works super hard. He has a great mindset. I'm just trying to be supportive and help him in any way. If he needs any advice on going deeper into games, I'll always be there for him. I'm super excited to see what he does this year."

