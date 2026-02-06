Wolfpack Ace Named to Another Prestigious Watchlist

RALEIGH — NC State baseball is just a few weeks from getting back into action at the Puerto Rico Challenge in the Caribbean. Head coach Elliott Avent has a strong squad filled with talented returners and some players expected to be very impactful out of the transfer portal. One of the returners is set to headline a starting rotation that enters the 2026 campaign with massive expectations.

Junior left-handed pitcher Ryan Marohn notched another major preseason honor, being added to the National Pitcher of the Year watchlist for Baseball America on Tuesday. After a strong sophomore season, Marohn figures to be Avent's top workhorse and go-to Friday starter in the looming season.

How Marohn earned this status

Picking up where he left off!@RyanMarohn21 has been named to the @BaseballAmerica Preseason Pitcher of the Year Watch list.



📰: https://t.co/yrIe1iiupe pic.twitter.com/99yGLAM14W — NC State Baseball (@NCStateBaseball) February 4, 2026

The lefty already received a nod and spot on Perfect Game's Preseason All-American Third-Team, as well as a handful of other watchlists. Marohn is coming off a season in which his strong performance earned him Third-Team All-ACC honors and will look to build upon the success he had during his sophomore year.

Marohn was a full-time starter for the first time in 2025 and will embark on his second full season in that role in 2026. Across 14 starts, the lefty amassed an 8-3 record with a 3.38 ERA. He struck out 91 batters, while walking just 19 in 85.1 innings of work. He will now be one of the key pieces for the Wolfpack. Back in October, Marhon revealed some of the differences between his freshman and sophomore years.

Marohn spent time tinkering over the summer, primarily working on his body. He had no issues with longer outings as a sophomore, but with the anticipation of a larger role, he wanted to be in the best possible shape. During a stint with USA Baseball over the summer, he spoke to other pitchers about what he needed to work on and seemed to be confident during Fall Ball in October.

"I was really just trying to get my body better. Every year, just going out there, competing and just working over the winter break is when I've made the most strides going into the season," Marohn said. "Do it again this year, hopefully. Get good results again."

Yeah, Ryan Marohn knew it.



Marohn picks up his fifth strikeout of the day.



T8 | NCSU 3, CU 1 pic.twitter.com/VU54hQsJi1 — NC State Baseball (@NCStateBaseball) April 26, 2025

Marohn will more than likely take center stage when the Wolfpack heads to the Caribbean for opening day at the Puerto Rico Challenge on Feb. 13. He'll look to use his improvement from the offseason to propel himself into national recognition.

