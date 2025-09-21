Sights and Sounds From NC State's Week 4 Loss
After beginning the 2025 season undefeated through three games, NC State fell back to earth during its road trip to Durham. The Wolfpack lost 45-33 to a hungry Duke team looking to turn its season around after a 1-2 start.
The game was full of unfortunate errors by the Wolfpack which ultimately cost Dave Doeren's squad. Sophomore quarterback CJ Bailey turned the ball over on four different occasions, including a critical interception that swung the momentum in Duke's direction at the end of the second half.
On the latest episode of the NC State Insider Podcast, host Tucker Sennett walks you through the sights and sounds from Wallace Wade Stadium, trying to fill in the blanks of what you might've missed while watching the game at home.
Watch the episode here
After a long week of preparation due to the Thursday night game in Week 3, NC State head coach Dave Doeren expected a cleaner game from his players against the Blue Devils. Doeren spoke to the media immediately following the loss and expressed disappointment in the result and a need to fix things, especially on the defensive side of the ball.
Here is a partial transcript of Doeren's postgame thoughts:
On his overall thoughts about the loss:
- Doeren: "I'll give Duke credit. Congratulations to them on the win and they definitely deserve it. They came back. We had a chance with a two-score lead and to do some things. Really, there were a lot of mistakes in that game that hurt us, whether it's penalties at key moments ... "
- "I thought special teams really hurt us in that game. We were chasing points after a missed extra point, the blocked kick, the penalty on the first punt of the game, when we stopped them and gave them a chance to convert on fourth-and-3 when we had them fourth-and-8."
On Bailey's critical interception at the end of the first half
- Doeren: "Well, it's a hard count play. We don't even have a play called unless they jump off sides. If they jump off sides, we snap the ball and take a free shot, knowing that we got five. The center is not supposed to snap it unless he knows somebody is in the neutral zone.
- "Jalen thought that their D-end was in the neutral zone when he snapped the football. The refs didn't think that. That's a play where CJ in that situation has to see there's not a flag and throw it away. It's unfortunate. From our sideline, I thought he was offsides. From the ref's standpoint, he wasn't and it's not reviewable, so it's a tough play in the game."
Looking for more NC State football content during the 2025 season? Follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and@SennettTucker for daily episodes of the NC State Insider Podcast.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.