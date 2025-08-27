The Similarities Between Katin Houser and CJ Bailey
NC State and East Carolina are set to square off in the season opener at Carter-Finley Stadium this Thursday. The two teams have a deep history with one another. The last time both teams took the field was also the last time they faced each other in the 2024 Military Bowl, with ECU stealing a 26-21 win over the Wolfpack.
Both programs experienced some significant offseason changes. New personnel and new coordinators will dot the sidelines and the booths above the field for both teams. However, both ECU and NC State returned their young quarterbacks, with the Wolfpack bringing back CJ Bailey for his sophomore year and Katin House returning to the Pirates for his first full season as a starter.
While they play in two very different conferences and within different systems, the duo has more in common than you might think.
The Similarities
NC State head coach Dave Doeren spoke to members of the media on Tuesday. He was asked about the ECU quarterback, particularly the difference between his regular-season performances and his performance in the bowl game.
"He’s a good football player. I have a lot of respect for him. He grew up as the year went on and got more confident," Doeren said of Houser. "Obviously, having the same offensive coordinator, having the same terminology, same offense, just like our quarterback, he’s going to feel more comfortable as a quarterback. We have to defend him as a passer and a runner.”
The Pirates removed head coach Blake Harrell's interim tag after he led ECU to a 5-1 record as the coach. Knowing Houser would be back, he retained offensive coordinator John David Baker in an effort to keep the quarterback comfortable in the system.
While Doeren moved on from offensive coordinator Robert Anae, he did find his replacement in-house and very close to Bailey. Doeren promoted Kurt Roper from quarterback coach to offensive coordinator to assist in Bailey's development.
Bailey and Houser were both thrown into the fire unexpectedly, but for slightly different reasons. At NC State, starting quarterback Grayson McCall suffered one head injury too many and ended his football career. Houser took over to try to spark a scuffling offense under an interim head coach.
Both quarterbacks showed great promise and will have another grudge match to prove who the better signal caller truly is.
