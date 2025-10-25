Social Media Erupts After NC State Gets Crushed by Pitt
The NC State Wolfpack went to battle in Week 9 against the Pittsburgh Panthers, as the Wolfpack looked to get back into the win column. Head coach Dave Doeren's team had its work cut out for it, as this game wouldn't be a walk in the park.
Coach Doeren knew the Panthers' rush defense would be an area that the Wolfpack would have to find ways to create success with. Ahead of the game, Coach Doeren gave his thoughts on just that.
- "Well, they're dedicated. There's bodies in there. It starts with numbers. Offensive football, defensive football is about math. We got seven blockers, they got eight defenders, there's going to be a guy there that the running back has to take care of in the run game."
The Wolfpack fell behind early to Pittsburgh, as the NC State defense couldn't hold the Panthers out of the end zone on the first drive of the game. Their second drive of the game ended with a field goal, giving Pittsburgh a 10-0 lead early in the game.
And while falling behind early wasn't ideal, quarterback CJ Bailey and the rest of the Wolfpack offense made their third drive of the game count after having to punt the ball on their first two drives. In six plays and 74 yards, Bailey found TE Justin Joly for a touchdown, cutting the Panthers' lead to 10-7.
But going into the second quarter, Pitt put up another touchdown, as the NC State defense again proved to have holes in it. The extra point was good, pushing the Panthers up 17-7 with much more football left to be played.
But it was running back Hollywood Smothers who made sure NC State stayed competitive, rushing for a 65-yard touchdown, getting the Wolfpack within three again, 17-14 Pitt.
Pitt scored two more touchdowns before halftime, and NC State would add one more touchdown before the half, going into halftime with the score of 31-21 Panthers. To begin the third quarter, Pitt added on three more, making it 34-21 Pitt.
And just when the Wolfpack went three and out once more, Pitt found itself back in the end zone, pushing the score to 40-22 after a two-point play was unsuccessful.
Bailey lost his grip of the football, resulting in a Panthers recovery. Things just went from bad to worse for NC State.
The Wolfpack's horrible game finally came to a close with NC State taking the loss, 53-34.
