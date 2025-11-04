Social Media Reacts to Wolfpack Basketball's Dominant Season Opener
The NC State Wolfpack men's basketball squad started off its season at home against the North Carolina Central Eagles with new head coach Will Wade leading the charge. The Wolfpack's football team has been giving fans fits as of late, so this was a nice change of pace for the program.
Going into the game, Coach Wade sent out Darrion Williams, Ven-Allen Lubin, Tre Holloman, Paul McNeil, and Quadir Copeland to the court, as they represented the program's first starting five of the season. The Wolfpack wanted to get off on the right foot, and they did exactly that and then some.
The first half of the game was electric for NC State, as the program collected a staggering 54 points against the Central Eagles. If there was a way to make a statement in not only the season opener, but the home opener, it was exactly what the Wolfpack did. And social media loved every second of it.
Social Media Reacts
Last season, the Wolfpack fan base had to watch their beloved program have a losing season, finishing the campaign with a 12-19 record. Former head coach Kevin Keatts, who had been with the program for eight seasons, ended his NC State tenure on a sour losing season note.
Adding Holloman from Michigan State Spartans through the transfer portal was a strong move for the Wolfpack, as he proved to be an explosive player last season with MSU. It showed in this game, as Holloman collected 15 points, two assists, and two rebounds. The fans loved it.
Getting out to a hot start was important for the Wolfpack, as a new era of basketball is upon them. Its three-point success rate as a program was another reason that led the Wolfpack to victory, showcasing that they weren't going to let their foot off the gas pedal. Going into the second half, it was 54-26 NC State.
NC State kept adding on, much to the delight of their fans.
The success from each member of the program just put the Wolfpack on the map, with some believing the world isn't ready for what NC State men's basketball is going to bring this season.
