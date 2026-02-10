Social Media Reacts to NC State's Embarrassment in Louisville

The NC State Wolfpack took a six-game ACC winning streak on the road to face No. 20 Louisville, hoping to make a further dent in the ACC standings. The Pack had been one of the hottest teams in the country, but sometimes, you just hit a wall.

That's pretty much what happened on Monday night, as the Cardinals dominated the Wolfpack with outstanding defense and shooting, giving NC State a bitter taste of its own medicine in a humbling 118-77 loss.

Social media was abuzz throughout the game due to the shocking and overwhelming result.

Streaky NC State

The Wolfpack has been impressive during the six-game winning streak, but NC State has also played great against Louisville in their recent matchups.

NC State and Louisville have played 22 total times, splitting the wins at 11 each.



However the Wolfpack has won four of the last five. Huge opportunity tonight on Big Monday. — Noah Teague (@noah_teague1) February 9, 2026

Another Slow Start

When you need scoring, go to Quadir Copeland. Wolfpack is finally on the board, trailing 7-2.

Copeland leans and hangs as NC State is on the board.



7-2 Louisville — PackPower247 (@PackPower247) February 10, 2026

Louisville has been dominant early, easily getting buckets. If something doesn't change quickly, this could get out of hand.

If NC State is going to play like this on the defensive end then Louisville is gonna whoop them. — Andy Sweeney (@TheOnlySweeney) February 10, 2026

Good lord this Louisville game is over already. Nc state is ass — Lets - cry (@BmoreFAN69) February 10, 2026

NC State's slow starts have caught up with them tonight.

Louisville goes on two separate 7-0 runs with NC State starting 2-of-7 from the floor and turning it over twice. The Cardinals are out to a 14-4 lead at the under-16 after starting 6-of-7 from the field with two 3-pointers, two layups and two dunks. — Cory Smith (@RCorySmith) February 10, 2026

The Wolfpack has cut into the deficit, now trailing by seven at the under-12 timeout.

After starting the game just 2-for-9 shooting, NC State has made each of its last four shots -- including going to the rim on its last two makes -- to cut the deficit to 7.



Tre Holloman has 7 points to pace the Wolfpack.



Louisville 23, NC State 16. 11:55 — Noah Fleischman (@fleischman_noah) February 10, 2026

Freshman Matt Able is getting challenged after a few really good performances.

Louisville also targeting NC State freshman Matt Able on the defensive end, possession after possession. — William McDermott (@804derm) February 10, 2026

Mikel Brown Jr. has taken over for Louisville.

If you want to see why Mikel is so highly regarded, flip on the Louisville/NC State game right now. — Stephen Gillaspie (@StephenGHoops) February 10, 2026

Sometimes it's about shooting. Sometimes it's about effort. Most times, it's about all fo the above. And all of the above is going Louisville's way so far tonight.

Easy to point out Louisville being 7-10 from 3…. but Cards are beating NC State to just about every loose ball as well. — Kent Spencer (@WHAS11Kent) February 10, 2026

No. 24 Louisville is ALL OVER NC State 😳



(via @espn)pic.twitter.com/ExwZtlvYpQ — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) February 10, 2026

Halftime Blowout

NC State allows 56 points in the first half and is down 20 at halftime. Not at all what Will Wade was looking for or what most people expected to see. Uphill battle coming in the second half. Someone will need to step up, and they'll have to shut down Brown Jr.

Woof… NC State giving up 56 (!!) at half to Louisville pic.twitter.com/G1BM7fBZvL — Brendan Marks (@BrendanRMarks) February 10, 2026

Louisville's thumping NC State and Xavier's up by 4 on St Johns. Looking for to the Kansas/Arizona game later tonight... — D (@HappyFunBall76) February 10, 2026

The schedule conspiracy crowd is alive and well.

How did the ACC, schedule a Monday game with a 2 day turnaround for NC State while giving Louisville a 5 day turnaround? — Jerry Cornwell (@packwbb_jerry) February 10, 2026

"An absolute nightmare" seems accurate at this point.

This has been an absolute nightmare for Will Wade and NC State tonight



Losing by 28 at home to 24 Ranked Louisville — Danny Guziec (@Danny464246) February 10, 2026

Crazy game from Louisville freshman Mike Brown Jr -- 32 points and eight three-pointers tonight ... and counting.

Mikel Brown Jr. and Ryan Conwell are certainly snapping out of their respective cold streaks tonight.



Louisville is absolutely demolishing NC State.



Brown Jr. has 32 points and is 8-11 from 3 with 12 minutes still to play. Incredible performance. — Brandon Ramsey (@BRamseyKSR) February 10, 2026

Ryan Conwell has been a PROBLEM for NC State as well.

Ryan Conwell has his 10th 20-point game at Louisville and the 35th of his college career.



NC State 54

Louisville 82

11:53 2nd half — Kelly Dickey (@RealCardGame) February 10, 2026

Lots of offense, just all on one side. Louisville has shot lights out all night.

The NC State/Louisville score gotta be a typo right? Louisville has 90 with 9+ mins left? Good lord — Ryan Helms (@RyanHelms12) February 10, 2026

Louisville might put up 120 on NC State tonight — JG CBB (@JG_CBB_) February 10, 2026

Louisviille is now over 100 points on the night. Rough defensive performance for the Wolfpack.

Final media timeout, and Louisville is up 102-68 on NC State. — Matt McGavic (@Matt_McGavic) February 10, 2026

North Carolina State ends on the wrong side of this one, 118-77. Three-point shooting a factor again, but the defensive effort overall has to be a concern.

Two post NC State vs Louisville thoughts



1. State is not unlucky. Not even one bit. They’re giving up easy 3s. Some of it is Louisville is more athletic, a lot of it was getting out-hustled.



2. State will be fine, they’re still 18-7, 9-3 in ACC. It’s only Wade’s first year. — Noah Teague (@noah_teague1) February 10, 2026

Louisville dominates NC State at home! 🔥



Mikel Brown Jr. went NUTS for @LouisvilleMBB!! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/7HcjbDSXNT — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) February 10, 2026

