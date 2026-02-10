Social Media Reacts to NC State's Embarrassment in Louisville
The NC State Wolfpack took a six-game ACC winning streak on the road to face No. 20 Louisville, hoping to make a further dent in the ACC standings. The Pack had been one of the hottest teams in the country, but sometimes, you just hit a wall.
That's pretty much what happened on Monday night, as the Cardinals dominated the Wolfpack with outstanding defense and shooting, giving NC State a bitter taste of its own medicine in a humbling 118-77 loss.
Social media was abuzz throughout the game due to the shocking and overwhelming result.
Streaky NC State
The Wolfpack has been impressive during the six-game winning streak, but NC State has also played great against Louisville in their recent matchups.
Another Slow Start
When you need scoring, go to Quadir Copeland. Wolfpack is finally on the board, trailing 7-2.
Louisville has been dominant early, easily getting buckets. If something doesn't change quickly, this could get out of hand.
NC State's slow starts have caught up with them tonight.
The Wolfpack has cut into the deficit, now trailing by seven at the under-12 timeout.
Freshman Matt Able is getting challenged after a few really good performances.
Mikel Brown Jr. has taken over for Louisville.
Sometimes it's about shooting. Sometimes it's about effort. Most times, it's about all fo the above. And all of the above is going Louisville's way so far tonight.
Halftime Blowout
NC State allows 56 points in the first half and is down 20 at halftime. Not at all what Will Wade was looking for or what most people expected to see. Uphill battle coming in the second half. Someone will need to step up, and they'll have to shut down Brown Jr.
The schedule conspiracy crowd is alive and well.
"An absolute nightmare" seems accurate at this point.
Crazy game from Louisville freshman Mike Brown Jr -- 32 points and eight three-pointers tonight ... and counting.
Ryan Conwell has been a PROBLEM for NC State as well.
Lots of offense, just all on one side. Louisville has shot lights out all night.
Louisviille is now over 100 points on the night. Rough defensive performance for the Wolfpack.
North Carolina State ends on the wrong side of this one, 118-77. Three-point shooting a factor again, but the defensive effort overall has to be a concern.
