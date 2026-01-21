Social Media Reacts to Will Wade's First Ranked Win

As a Clemson alum, Will Wade coached his Wolfpack inside of Littlejohn Coliseum to a 80-76 victory for his first ranked win as head coach.

The Wolfpack improved to 4-2 in ACC play and 14-6 overall. Currently sitting 4th in the conference just 1.5 games back of both Duke and Clemson. After a disappointing home loss to an underachieving Georgia Tech squad on Saturday, where the Wolfpack fell 78-74 despite leading at halftime and struggled with poor shooting and rebounding, the NC State men's basketball team showed impressive resilience with a gritty bounce-back victory.

It's the return of Clemson grad and former basketball staffer Will Wade, now coach at NC State. Vern Hamilton, Clemson's all-time leader in career steals, is a Wolfpack assistant. Pete Iacobelli @PeteIacobelli January 20

Former Clemson Alum Will Wade Secures First Ranked Win as NC State Head Coach

In a thrilling overtime battle at Littlejohn Coliseum on Tuesday night, the Wolfpack secured a crucial ACC win that snapped Clemson’s strong streak and highlighted the Pack’s ability to regroup under pressure.

This statement road triumph against one of the conference’s top defenses delivers exactly the momentum boost needed as NC State navigates a challenging stretch in the standings.

Here is how social media reacted to the Wolfpack's first ranked win over #18 Clemson.

Big win for the NC State basketball team at Clemson. One that felt like a must-win for NCAA tournament purposes. Nick Stevens @NickStevensHS

Lubin Lights Up Littlejohn

Ven-Allen Lubin led the NC State Wolfpack with 22 points and 6 rebounds on the efficient 9-of-12 shooting performance, while Darrion Williams added 17 points – including a clutch three-pointer in overtime– and Quadir Copeland contributed 16 points in the team’s thrilling victory.

A back-and-forth overtime thriller between visiting NC State and Clemson saw an early lead from the Wolfpack evaporate amid an almost 9-minute stretch without a field goal, only for them to rally late and force overtime. The Tigers took their first lead late in game with just over a minute left in the game since 20-19 in the first half after a tough bucket from RJ Godfrey.

NC State fails to make a single field goal in the final 8:16 of the second quarter, but the defense holds up for a 69-69 score at the end of regulation here in Clemson Cory Smith @RCorySmith January 20, 2026

The next two games for the Wolfpack are away at Pittsburgh on Jan. 24 and back at the Lenovo Center on Jan. 27 for a home game against Syracuse.

