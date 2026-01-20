Why Will Wade Downplayed His Return to Clemson

RALEIGH — Will Wade's first season with NC State has been filled with moments forcing him to look at his past rather than the present. Several matchups against former colleagues, a home game against VCU and a return to the Maui Invitational were just some of the big ones. On Tuesday, the Wolfpack heads to Clemson, Wade's alma mater and the place where he got his start as an assistant.

It marked another opportunity for reflection for the experienced coach in his return to Power Conference basketball. However, NC State's season hasn't gone the way Wade hoped it would. Now, any good feelings about a return have turned into something else entirely. The most important part of the trip south for Wade is walking away with a win.

Finding a way to win

There's no love lost between Wade and Clemson. He began his coaching career while attending the university, working as a student manager from 2002 to 2005. After graduating, he became a graduate assistant under head coach Oliver Purnell, eventually earning a promotion to director of basketball operations for the Tigers. His first return as a head coach isn't a trip down memory lane, though.

"Clemson was great to me. I graduated from Clemson," Wade said. "Look, our team needs to win and Clemson is a great team. This doesn't have anything to do with nostalgia or any of that stuff. We've got to find a way to play better, find a way to see if we can win a game in a tough environment against a really well-coached and really good team."

Clemson even helped Wade land with the Wolfpack, at its own expense. Wade led McNeese State into the 2025 NCAA Tournament after a remarkable second season in Lake Charles ended with a second-straight Southland Tournament title. His Cowboys downed the Tigers in the opening round of the tournament, amidst rumors that he was being courted by members of the NC State athletic department about the opening at the school.

"What we did last year has no bearing," Wade said. "We had really good athletes and we were able to do some things with athleticism that we're not going to be able to necessarily do with the group we have at NC State. What happened last year is going to have zero bearing on this game that we have (Tuesday)."

Wade will have Quadir Copeland on his side against the Tigers once again. In the tournament win, Copeland scored 16 points for the Cowboys as they downed Clemson. He and his coach will try to play spoiler in a Tigers season that has been fairly remarkable to this point on Tuesday night.

