Wolfpack Looks to Make Noise at No. 18 Clemson

RALEIGH — NC State men's basketball is back on the road with another difficult conference test. The Wolfpack (12-6, 3-2 ACC) is set to take on No. 18 Clemson (16-3, 6-0 ACC) in Littlejohn Coliseum on Tuesday night in what should be a major test of the mettle of both teams.

The Pack and coach Will Wade find themselves behind schedule and expectations as they travel to South Carolina, but the Tuesday tilt marks the first of several opportunities to change the tune significantly on the season. Clemson won't be a pushover, however, as Brad Brownell's group has defied expectations once again and proven to be a difficult out in the ACC.

What challenges does Clemson pose to the Wolfpack?

Clemson Tigers head coach Brad Brownell yells down court Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026, during the NCAA men’s basketball game against the Miami Hurricanes at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tigers enter Tuesday's game as one of the stiffest defensive units in the ACC, ranking 14th in the nation in adjusted defensive efficiency according to KenPom. Brownell's unit sits atop the conference in points allowed per game, with opponents averaging just 64.5 points against the Tigers. They will easily be one of the toughest defenses the Pack faces all season, especially on the perimeter.

Clemson prides itself on being able to take away 3-point shooting. Opponents are shooting a dismal 29% from beyond the arc against the Tigers, good for the 13th-best 3-point defense in the nation. That news doesn't bode well for players like Paul McNeil and Tre Holloman, two members of the Wolfpack who are dependent on production from outside rather than making things happen in the paint.

Clemson Tigers forward RJ Godfrey (0) drives to the basket Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026, during the NCAA men’s basketball game against the Miami Hurricanes at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Offensively, Clemson is meticulous and efficient, but won't blow up the scoring column against anyone. Brownell wants to dictate the pace of the game and grind opponents down, rather than follow the flow of the game set by the opposition. The Tigers score just 77.2 points per contest, well behind NC State's average of 85.8. The Wolfpack shouldn't have to worry about a barrage of 3-pointers either, as Clemson shoots just 33.5% from downtown.

Senior forward RJ Godfrey is one of the most improved players in the nation, doubling his scoring average from the 2024-25 season to 12.0 points per game. The strong veteran has been a stat sheet stuffer all season long. While he's averaging just 8.8 points per game, Dillon Hunter can be one of the most dangerous offensive players for Clemson. Brownell places a large burden on Godfrey and his other forward, 6-foot-10 Carter Welling, who averages 10.5 points and 6.1 rebounds.

How the Wolfpack can combat the Tigers

Jan 10, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack head coach Will Wade during the second half against the Florida State Seminoles at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

While Wade already stated that none of the tricks he used in his win over the Tigers in the NCAA Tournament with McNeese State would work on Tuesday, manifesting some of the magic from that game will be critical. Brownell's teams are methodical and disciplined, so finding ways to play with chaos can get Clemson off the rails. The Wolfpack has one player who could be the key to that goal: Quadir Copeland.

While the fiery guard got off the rails against Georgia Tech, he could be the spark the Wolfpack needs on the road, so long as his usage stays down. NC State is 1-5 when Copeland shoots 10 or more times. Finding a balance offensively, while also thriving in transition and forcing Clemson to give the ball away, should lead to success on the road for the Wolfpack. Those things are easier said than done against this season's version of the Tigers.

