Wolfpack Might Need to Navigate Tricky Depth Situation Against Duke

RALEIGH — With No. 1 Duke set to walk into the Lenovo Center ahead of a 7 P.M. matchup on Monday, NC State faces a precarious situation when it comes to some of its frontcourt depth.

According to the Sunday update of the availability report from the ACC, freshman forward Musa Sagnia remains questionable after suffering a "right ankle injury" in his team's 96-90 overtime loss to Notre Dame on Saturday. While not a starter, Sagnia is a key member of NC State's depth, especially given his size.

An absence from the raw but highly athletic big man could pose major problems for NC State with the nation's top-ranked program on deck.

How can the Wolfpack work without Sagnia?

If Sagnia can't go, the brunt of the frontcourt responsibility falls on the already heavily-burned Ven-Allen Lubin, who is fresh off a 24-point, 10-rebound performance against the Fighting Irish. While more than capable, Lubin stands just 6-foot-9 against a strong group of bigs for the Blue Devils, including 6-foot-11 Patrick Ngongba.

Sagnia's 6-foot-10 frame and ability to switch well on the perimeter while still recovering showed up in big moments against other top-tier competition. Duke will more than likely try to impose its will inside and get Lubin in foul trouble if possible. Beyond Lubin and Sagnia, the frontcourt depth for the Wolfpack comes down to the unpredictable, but powerful Scottie Ebube, a transfer from Wyoming.

Ebube, a 6-foot-10, 280-pound center, works as an enforcer of sorts for NC State coach Will Wade. Sometimes, his temper can get the better of him, as it did in the Virginia loss when he stormed off the bench to defend his teammate during a fracas in the middle of the game before being ejected. He won't play extended minutes, but Wade described his style of play perfectly after a non-conference win over Texas Southern earlier in the season.

"When he's in there, something is going to happen. Somebody's band is playing. Ours or theirs, but somebody is playing... And that's a good thing," Wade said of his reserve center back in December.

A potential absence for Sagnia will also mean smaller players like Darrion Williams and the rest of the guard corps will need to chip in when it's time to rebound, especially when Ngongba and Maliq Brown are on the floor for Duke. The Wolfpack hasn't been an elite team on the glass all season, but it will need to limit second chances for the Blue Devils on Monday. If Sagnia can't go, that's a tall task.

