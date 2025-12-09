Speedy Group of Recruits Set to Join Wolfpack in 2026

RALEIGH — With the movement of the Early Signing Period wrapped up, NC State's 2026 recruiting class put pen to paper and officially signed on to be a part of the Wolfpack for the upcoming season. NC State's class finished ranked No. 49 in the country, according to 247Sports, bringing in exclusively three-star commits.

While the ratings might not jump off the page, the Wolfpack dug beyond what prognosticators look for in players. One attribute of the class that stood out more than others was a commitment to adding more speed to the roster. The Wolfpack brought in a handful of track athletes and other multi-sport recruits who could help make this one of the speedier groups head coach Dave Doeren has had.

The Wolfpack sprint team

Crescent High School senior Amiri Acker (3) runs against Belton-Honea Path High during the fourth quarter in Iva, SC October 17, 2025. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The topic of speed came up when Doeren was asked about the program's top-rated recruit, three-star wideout Amiri Acker, who will join the Wolfpack from Crescent High School in South Carolina as a mid-year enrollee. While he was a standout on the gridiron, Acker also thrived on the track as a sprinter.

During his high school racing career, Acker won the 2025 SCHSL AAA title in the 100-meter dash, finishing with a time of 10.52 seconds. He also was a key member of the school's state championship 4x100-meter relay team. He wasn't the only track athlete the Wolfpack added, however.

Nov 15, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren looks on against Miami Hurricanes during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Other track standouts joining the Wolfpack in 2026 include cornerback Jordan Best, who was named the sprinter of the year in South Carolina. There is also safety Tristen Hill, who won the 100-meter dash in his region in Georgia. Perhaps the most accomplished runner joining the Pack will be fellow safety Jordan Jackson, who was named to the All-America team for high school track five times.

"I'm the wrong guy to ask about the track times. I mean, 13 years of them," Doeren began. "But yes, this is a fast class. There are guys that can really run in it and if it wasn't, then I did a bad job, like you should be trying to get faster to football program all the time."

Aug 28, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack wide receiver Wesley Grimes (6) makes a touchdown past East Carolina Pirates defensive back Jordy Lowery (15) during the first half of the game at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

NC State will lose one of its fastest players to graduation, so bringing in additional speed was a major point of emphasis. Senior wideout Wesley Grimes was a burner all year long for the Wolfpack after he ran a 4.24 40-yard dash over the summer during the team's training program. Now, players like Acker could come for that title.

