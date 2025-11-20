All Wolfpack

Takeaways From Wes Moore After NC State Survives Coastal

The veteran coach remains adamant that his team has a long way to go before being a serious contender.

Tucker Sennett

Apr 5, 2024; Cleveland, OH, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Wes Moore reacts against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the semifinals of the Final Four of the women's 2024 NCAA Tournament at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
RALEIGH — Wes Moore and No. 16 NC State played a disjointed, sometimes uneasy game against in-state opponent Coastal Carolina. The Wolfpack escaped with a 71-58 victory over the Chanticleers and moved to 3-2 on the season.

Moore spoke to the media following his team's win. The veteran coach broke down what his team improved, including ball movement, and what needed more work in the future. He also provided an update on starting forward Tilda Trygger, who sat out in the win with an eye injury.

Watch Moore's Press Conference

Moore's Noteworthy Quotes

From his opening statement

  • "First half, thought we played so much better. Defensively, we were solid, did a great job there. Offensively, we pushed it and if we didn't have a good look immediately, we swung the ball, shared the ball. Good first half. We're up 21 points."
  • "Second half, we went back to our old ways, ball sticking, one-on-one, having breakdowns defensively of things we've gone over and that they should understand and buy into and we end up getting beat by eight in the second half, (we've) got to put 40 minutes together..."
Oct 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina State head coach Wes Moore answers questions from the media at The Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images / William Howard-Imagn Images

On the performance of junior forward Maddie Cox, who started in place of Trygger

  • "Extremely proud of her, first half especially. Someone that's paid her dues, been in the program for a couple of years, been loyal to the program, stuck it out, stayed with it. It's awesome to see her get rewarded like that."
  • "We needed that. Obviously, with Tilda (Tryyger) out, it was good to see her step in, hit some big shots for us. And you know, she's a pretty smart player. Usually, makes a good decision. That was a lift for us, definitely."
Mar 28, 2025; Spokane, WA, USA; NC State Wolfpack forward Tilda Trygger (18) shoots during the first half of a Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament basketball game against the LSU Lady Tigers at Spokane Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images / James Snook-Imagn Images

On the status of Tilda Trygger

  • "We're hopeful. Got her eye poked and scratched or whatever, a little bit. Hopefully, in the next day or two, it'll be better. We'll have a day off tomorrow, and then still have a couple of days to get ready."
  • "And so hopefully she'll be ready to go. But of course, that's up to her and the medical staff, so we'll see."
Apr 4, 2024; Cleveland, OH, USA; NC State coach Wes Moore at a press conference at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

On the changes in the team's energy compared to the TCU loss

  • "I thought the whole team in the first half was pretty good. What did we hold them to, 13 points? I think that was great defensively and then offensively, like I said, I thought we pushed tempo, and we swung the ball, we penetrated and kicked."
  • "... Unfortunately, sometimes when we get open looks, we've got to knock them down. I mean, we're struggling a little bit with that, so I'm trying to, again, hate to put that on them, but at the end of the day, we got to, we got to find people are going to knock down those shots."

