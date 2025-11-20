Takeaways From Wes Moore After NC State Survives Coastal
RALEIGH — Wes Moore and No. 16 NC State played a disjointed, sometimes uneasy game against in-state opponent Coastal Carolina. The Wolfpack escaped with a 71-58 victory over the Chanticleers and moved to 3-2 on the season.
Moore spoke to the media following his team's win. The veteran coach broke down what his team improved, including ball movement, and what needed more work in the future. He also provided an update on starting forward Tilda Trygger, who sat out in the win with an eye injury.
Watch Moore's Press Conference
Moore's Noteworthy Quotes
From his opening statement
- "First half, thought we played so much better. Defensively, we were solid, did a great job there. Offensively, we pushed it and if we didn't have a good look immediately, we swung the ball, shared the ball. Good first half. We're up 21 points."
- "Second half, we went back to our old ways, ball sticking, one-on-one, having breakdowns defensively of things we've gone over and that they should understand and buy into and we end up getting beat by eight in the second half, (we've) got to put 40 minutes together..."
On the performance of junior forward Maddie Cox, who started in place of Trygger
- "Extremely proud of her, first half especially. Someone that's paid her dues, been in the program for a couple of years, been loyal to the program, stuck it out, stayed with it. It's awesome to see her get rewarded like that."
- "We needed that. Obviously, with Tilda (Tryyger) out, it was good to see her step in, hit some big shots for us. And you know, she's a pretty smart player. Usually, makes a good decision. That was a lift for us, definitely."
On the status of Tilda Trygger
- "We're hopeful. Got her eye poked and scratched or whatever, a little bit. Hopefully, in the next day or two, it'll be better. We'll have a day off tomorrow, and then still have a couple of days to get ready."
- "And so hopefully she'll be ready to go. But of course, that's up to her and the medical staff, so we'll see."
On the changes in the team's energy compared to the TCU loss
- "I thought the whole team in the first half was pretty good. What did we hold them to, 13 points? I think that was great defensively and then offensively, like I said, I thought we pushed tempo, and we swung the ball, we penetrated and kicked."
- "... Unfortunately, sometimes when we get open looks, we've got to knock them down. I mean, we're struggling a little bit with that, so I'm trying to, again, hate to put that on them, but at the end of the day, we got to, we got to find people are going to knock down those shots."
