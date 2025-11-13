Tempers Flare but Wolfpack Continues Undefeated Start
RALEIGH — After some early fireworks on the sideline, NC State took control of an ugly game and exploded in the second half for a 110-64 win over UNC Greensboro.
The Wolfpack moved to 3-0 with the win, while the Spartans walked away from the Lenovo Center still winless the 2025-26 season. It was a career-night for a crucial pair of Wolfpack players
First-Half Friction
Prior to the game, both Quadir Copeland and Tre Holloman were exchanging some trash talk with several Spartan players. Even before tipoff, it was evident some chippiness might be part of the game. It didn’t take long for those hard feelings to show up after the game got going.
Paul McNeil was fouled on a 3-point attempt right in front of the bench of UNCG and, naturally, his teammates hustled over to help him up. Copeland, known for stirring the pot and playing with fire, had some choice words for the Spartan bench. A scuffle broke out and both Holloman and Copeland needed to be pulled out of the fray.
After a lengthy review, Holloman was ejected from the game and Copeland received a technical foul. Wade and the Lenovo Center crowd weren’t thrilled with the call. Verbal exchanges continued for the rest of the half, but never boiled over the way the first incident did.
The officiating became a major storyline throughout the first half. The teams combined for 26 personal fouls and shot 44 free throws. The choppiness of the game contributed to the tense atmosphere on the floor.
3-Ball Paul and Williams Lead the Way
When NC State needs a 3-point basket, Paul McNeil is the man for the job. He opened the game with a make from beyond the arc and continued to shoot the ball efficiently throughout the first half. He finished the first 20 minutes as the Wolfpack’s leading scorer, ending the half with 14 points on 4-of-9 from the field.
McNeil’s hot start carried over into the second half. The Spartan defense left the sharpshooter alone with too much space on numerous occasions and he made them pay. He finished the game with 27 points.
The sophomore guard wasn't the only one having success from three, however. Darrion Williams regained his shooting stroke after making just one three against UAB. He scored a season-high 32 points in the win and continued to stuff the stat sheet with 10 rebounds and two assists.
Wednesday was a big night for the careers of both McNeil and Williams. The scoring totals for both were new career-highs and McNeil's six made threes were also a new best for the sophomore.
Breed Enters the Fold
With Holloman ejected less than five minutes into the game, Wade needed to look a little deeper down the bench to fill minutes at one of the guard spots. Alyn Breed, who played just two games in the 2024-25 season at McNeese State under Wade, got his first extended run of the season after playing late in the opening blowout win over NC Central.
Breed handled significant minutes after rehabbing from injury for a year and looked like he could become a steadier member of the rotation moving forward. He scored four points, hauled in four rebounds and dished out four assists across his 27 minutes of work.
After identifying Williams as a potential ball-handler and instigator moving forward, following the turnover-heavy performances from Holloman and Copeland against UAB, Breed’s emergence gives Wade an additional option for the team’s offensive instigator and facilitator. Alongside Matt Able, the Wolfpack's guards go four or five deep with Breed in the mix.
The Big Picture
While NC State's win included some impressive performances from McNeil, Williams and Copeland, who finished with 13 points, issues persisted on the defensive end. The Wolfpack struggled to defend without fouling, as the Spartans shot 41 free throws. However, the paint defense improved after a poor showing against UAB.
The Pack's 3-point shooters not named Williams or McNeil finished with just four makes from beyond the arc. Even so, the Wolfpack continued to show how explosive an offense it can be, scoring 100-plus for the second time in the 2025-26 season. The new dangerous duo and NC State get a lengthy break before facing the VCU Rams on Monday.
