Cian Slone Breaks Down Notre Dame Matchup
RALEIGH — After crumbling during the two-game losing skid, NC State's injury-plagued defense returned to form in the Wolfpack's 56-10 win over Campbell on Saturday. The win boosted the confidence of the unit before the most grueling portion of the 2025 schedule.
The stretch starts with a road trip to Notre Dame Stadium to face the No. 16 Fighting Irish. Notre Dame's offense has been one of the nation's strongest units through its first five games.
NC State linebacker Cian Slone will play a pivotal role in slowing down the Fighting Irish offense. The veteran defender spoke to the media after Tuesday's practice about the upcoming matchup and his development throughout the season.
What Slone Had to Say
On what he's seen from Notre Dame on the film during the early days of preparation
- "They're definitely a very well-coached team. They really like to run the ball, get the ball to their playmakers in the backfield. We just have to do a good job of being physical and reaching the line of scrimmage."
On what it will take from the defense to slow down the Fighting Irish
- "We have trust in each other. I got trust in the other 10 guys on the defense. If we play our gap and our assignment, everyone else is going to do what they have to do and we're going to be successful on defense. That just goes with the whole vibe of this time. Just do your job and perfect your job to help the team."
On if there's extra motivation facing a top-tier team like Notre Dame on the road
- "It's just a game. We can't blow it up to anything bigger than it is. They're a great team. They are well coached. They're very talented, but it's just a game. We've got to go out there and play as hard as we can and do the best things that we can do as a team."
On competing against Hollywood Smothers in practice and how it helps the Wolfpack prepare for tough opposing running backs
- "100%. Hollywood is one of the best backs I've ever seen and definitely one of the best backs in the country. His contact balance and his versatility as a catcher and a runner, in coverage he definitely keeps you on your toes when you're dropping and you have to cover him out of the backfield. Every single day, he's the same dude. You can rely on him to be who he is every single day and that makes us better as a team and definitely makes me better as a linebacker."
Want more NC State football content during the 2025 season? Follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again. Want to reach out with questions about the Wolfpack? Send an email to wolfpackonsi@gmail.com to potentially be featured on mailbag stories in the future.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.