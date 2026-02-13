Three Intriguing Wolfpack Baseball Players Before Opening Day

Elliott Avent and NC State are set to get the college baseball season started in the Caribbean, as they are participating in the Puerto Rico Baseball Challenge from Feb. 13 to Feb. 15. Throughout the last six months, the Wolfpack worked hard to build up strength and chemistry after adding a host of new contributors to help push toward the College World Series in Omaha.

Before fans get their first look at the Wolfpack when it takes the field on Friday against Washington, there are still some key players to get to know a little better. Who are the three most intriguing talents for the Pack ahead of Friday's season opener?

Freshman outfielder Rett Johnson

This time last year, Rett Johnson was suiting up for East Carolina Academy as a 5-foot-9 high schooler. While he might not be the biggest player on the field, Johnson is a dynamic athlete ranked as the best outfielder by Perfect Game in the state of North Carolina. Despite other, more experienced options available, it appears as though Johnson earned the starting left fielder role alongside sophomore center fielder Ty Head, who is execited to play next to the freshman.

"I love Rett. Rett is a team guy who is willing to compete with anybody," Head said. "I like those types of players and he's going to fit right in with us."

Senior utility player Dalton Bargo

Adding a player from a Tennessee program that played in a Super Regional in 2025 is a bit of a coup for the Wolfpack and Dalton Bargo came to Raleigh with rave reviews. In 63 games, Bargo made 54 starts. Due to his impressive two seasons in Knoxville, Tennessee, he believed he was ready to take his talents to the next level. However, things didn't go according to plan.

"They were wanting to bring in new, younger talent, and I said, 'OK.' Then I found a new spot, found a home, and I really like it," the transfer said.

Bargo performed well in his unique role with the Volunteers during the 2025 season. A year after helping Tennessee win its first national championship in 2024, he hit .272 with 14 home runs and 40 RBIs across multiple positions.

Junior second baseman Luke Nixon

Luke Nixon could be the de facto leader of the infield and one of the more important leaders on the Wolfpack roster in 2026. He's one of the few players left over from the 2024 College World Series run that contributed to that trip to Omaha. If the bat comes alive even more for Nixon in 2026, it could be a dominant year for the second baseman.

"I think I got a lot more comfortable defensively last year, kind of slowing the game down," Nixon said. "I think as a freshman, the game would speed up on me sometimes... I want to keep going into this year with just slowing the game down, taking one bat at a time... Playing as smart as possible. That's my goal for this year."

