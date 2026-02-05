Wolfpack Lands Another Infielder on D1Baseball Top 50 List

RALEIGH — NC State baseball is just a few weeks from getting back into action at the Puerto Rico Challenge in the Caribbean. Head coach Elliott Avent has a strong squad filled with talented returners and some players expected to be very impactful out of the transfer portal. One returner could be the key to the Wolfpack holding one of the strongest infields in the country.

Junior second baseman Luke Nixon was a strong contributor for Avent through his freshman and sophomore seasons, but appears to be ready for a massive leap in year three with the Wolfpack. Nixon landed as the No. 35 second baseman on D1Baseball's top 50 list for that position, joining first baseman Chris McHugh on one of the top 50 lists.

What to expect from Nixon in 2026

In 2025, Nixon was one of just two players for the Wolfpack to appear in all 56 games the team played. He started every game at second base, holding down a key infield position with great success defensively. Nixon finished the season with 99 putouts and a team-high 134 assists, posting a fielding percentage of .975. His defensive prowess earned him a role as a freshman, too, but the bat appears to be coming around now.

Nixon's sophomore season saw the infielder make major improvements at the plate. He ended the year with a .295 batting average in 220 at-bats. Nixon racked up 65 hits, 15 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 42 RBIs in those opportunities, with his triple total leading the roster. Nixon really turned things on in ACC play, hitting .308 against conference foes.

NC State Wolfpack's Luke Nixon (0) connects with the ball against the Stetson Hatters during the NCAA Baseball Regional Tournament at Plainsman Park in Auburn, Ala., on Friday May 30, 2025. | Mickey Welsh / Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The veteran second baseman figures to be a key part of a Wolfpack lineup that should be even better in 2026. The mix of returners like McHugh and Ty Head, combined with transfers like Dalton Bargo and Mikey Ryan, should help NC State in posting some crooked numbers throughout the season, while the pitching staff will benefit from the infield defense of Nixon and Ryan in the middle of things.

Nixon will need to replicate his success from the ACC schedule for the entire year if he wants to take another step and avoid reverting to the hitting struggles he dealt with as a freshman. More experience should help, especially with so many starts and at-bats already under his belt in such an early part of his career. Only time will tell if Nixon is ready to take the next step and become a true star in the field and at the plate.

