NC State Hoops Making Progress With Top 2028 Center
As NC State and head coach Will Wade head into the heart of conference play while continuing their push toward the NCAA tournament, the Wolfpack have also been active on the recruiting trail as of late.
Over the past few months, Wade and his staff have made progress with several prospects across multiple classes, including a four-star 2028 center who recently named NC State among the schools standing out early in his recruitment.
Wolfpack Standing Out to 4-Star 2028 Center
On Dec. 22, NC State extended an offer to Xavier Hall, a four-star center in the 2028 class from Davidson Day High School in Roseboro, North Carolina, and the Wolfpack has been actively pursuing him since.
Although Hall is only a sophomore at Davidson Day, he’s already established himself as one of the top prospects in the 2028 class. Rivals ranks him as the No. 29 overall player in the country, the No. 5 center, and the No. 4 prospect from North Carolina.
It’s still very early in Hall’s recruitment process, but the 6’9” center recently told Rivals’ Jamie Shaw that NC State is one of the schools that has made a strong impression on him so far.
Hall explained that he’s spoken with Wade and that he’s a fan of the program and school. He also noted that Wade has made it clear that NC State is very interested in him.
- “I talked with Coach Will Wade a little bit,” Hall told Shaw. “I like the school, it is straight over there. He told me that he thinks I’m a man amongst boys when I play, and he likes that about me.”
NC State isn’t the only school making early progress with Hall, as Cincinnati, Mississippi State, Virginia Tech, and Wake Forest are also in the mix to land him. Still, with the Wolfpack being his home-state school, they should be in a strong position to compete for the four-star center as his recruitment continues to heat up.
Regarding what Hall is looking for in a school, he told Shaw he wants a program where he can build a strong relationship with the coaching staff and play his own game.
While there’s still a long way to go before Hall makes a decision, it’s clear he’s interested in NC State. If Wade and his staff can continue to make progress with him over the next several months, they should have a strong chance of landing one of the top prospects in the 2028 class.
