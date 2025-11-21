Three-Star WR Announces NC State Visit
NC State's football program has been a bit of a mystery this season. They knocked off No. 8 Georgia Tech, 48-36, but were embarrassed by both No. 16 Notre Dame, 36-7, and No. 15 Miami, 41-7.
That said, they still have plenty of recruits interested in coming to the Wolfpack. The latest is three-star wide receiver Keland Shelton Jr., who will be in attendance on Nov 21 as they host Florida State.
NC State had a favorable schedule down the stretch, as three of its final four games were at home. Florida State and North Carolina both come to town to end the season, and Shelton will be one of the recruits in attendance as he sees what the Wolfpack has to offer.
Keland Shelton's Upcoming Visit
Just three days ahead of the Wolfpack's showdown with the Seminoles, Class of 2027 WR Shelton announced he'd be at Carter-Finley Stadium. The stadium has seen plenty of highs and lows, specifically in this season. Their win over the Yellow Jackets won't soon be forgotten, but it likely won't be exactly the same atmosphere when FSU comes to town.
Shelton is officially listed as a wide receiver, though he has continued to play in all three phases. He's not only a wideout, but also a safety and return specialist. Just a few days ago, he was named All-Conference Defensive Specialist of the Year.
In his social media bio, Shelton lists himself as a three-star athlete. NC State may not ask him to play all three phases of the ball, but knowing he can play both offense and defense adds to just how special he could be at the next level.
NC State's Season Winds Down
At this point, NC State only has two more chances to bring in recruits. For someone like Shelton, who doesn't graduate until the Class of 2027, it's the perfect time to have them build new connections and get on the right track towards building a relationship heading into next season.
Currently, NC State has two Class of '27 commits. Not many schools can say that, which is exactly why Dave Doeren's squad already has the No. 24 overall class. That number will certainly change in due time, but it's much higher than their current ranking, No. 58, for their Class of 2026.
Shelton received an offer from NC State back on May 16, but since teams like Tennessee, Virginia, Wake Forest, and SMU have come into the mix. He also holds offers from Virginia Tech, Indiana, Syracuse, and Kentucky, among others.
