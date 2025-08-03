Tra Thomas, New DC Look to Ignite Wolfpack’s Sack Revival
Ask any football coach in the country, and one of the main things they look for within their team is the ability to rush the quarterback. For the Wolfpack a season ago, accomplishing that goal seemed sometimes impossible to put it bluntly.
NC State finished 83rd in the country with only 23 total sacks for the entire season, and the defense gave up 30.2 points per game. Head coach Dave Doeren knew the defense had to improve. Not only did he hire a new defensive coordinator in D.J. Eliot, but the program went hunting for new talent in the portal.
One of those finds was graduate edge Tra Thomas from Temple, the veteran pass rusher is now a part of the Pack, ready to get to work.
"For the linebacker core and the D-line, it means a lot," Thomas said on the importance of getting after the quarterback. "Cause our main goal is to get a lot of sacks this year. It's something they [NC State] were low on last year ....One of the main things we're focusing on this year is pass rush and getting to the quarterback, getting a lot of sacks, so we give the offense the ball."
The message of getting after the quarterback has come from above is clear, as Doeren spoke on the defense's struggles just a season ago at ACC media day.
"Defensively, an area that I felt like we struggled last year was getting consistent pressure on the quarterback," Doeren said. "We had a lot of third downs that I think are winnable third downs where we didn't get off the field, and as a former defensive coordinator, pressure on the quarterback is a great fix."
New Scheme
Eliot will look to mix things up along the defensive front the entire season. It's believed the Pack will mainly operate out of a 3-3-5, which former defensive coordinator Tony Gibson ran years prior. Even so, Eliot ran a 3-4 with Temple years ago, and the Pack's personnel can switch back and forth from the two, giving offensive lines a hard time fully processing where pressure can be coming from.
"I want to be multiple on offense, but simple for our players," Eliot said. "We're building from the defense that they have been playing. But we're going to change a few things, we're going to disguise a few things."
His last time commanding a defensive Eliot was at a Temple where the Owls were eighth in the FBS in sacks per game (3.2) and ninth in tackles for loss (7.3); those numbers would be night and day for NC State in 2025.
Since 2022, Eliot has been the linebackers coach for the Philadelphia Eagles and a senior analyst with Baylor in 2024.
Tra Thomas familiarity
Luckily for Thomas, he's already had the pleasure of working with Eliot when he was an Owl. In 2022, he only started four games, but had 14 total tackles, three sacks and four tackles for loss.
"It's been fun, I'm excited and blessed to be out there with my teammates," Thomas said on fall camp starting. "They [are] making it easy because I got a lot of guys who want to compete and get better, and learn the system."
The 6-foot-3, 228-pound linebacker is certainly ready to get the season started. The Wolfpack will need his veteran leadership and pass-rush ability to improve upon a disappointing 2024. With him and Eliot added to the program, NC State will have an exoticness to its defense for the 2025 season.
Thomas started 12 games last season and accumulated 28 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and two sacks. In 28 games played in his college career, he's gotten to the quarterback eight times.
