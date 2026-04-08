Two More NC State Players Enter Transfer Portal

RALEIGH — As Justin Gainey continues to settle in as the new men's basketball coach for NC State, members of the 2025-26 roster are making decisions about their futures with the program after Will Wade's decision to leave after one season. Two more players made their decision on Tuesday, entering the transfer portal to pursue different opportunities.

Redshirt freshman forward Colt Langdon and freshman guard Jayme Kontuniemi became the latest NC State players to jump into the portal, according to multiple reports. Those two joined Matt Able and Cole Cloer in the portal process, leaving Gainey with very few leftovers on the roster for now. More members of the roster are expected to leave, but have yet to officially enter the portal.

What it means for the Wolfpack

NC State reserve PF Colt Langdon, a former Butler transfer, is officially back in the transfer portal, @TheWolfpacker has learned.



The Raleigh native hit a pair of free throws in his six appearances off the bench with the Wolfpack.



More here: https://t.co/Qp8Q5msxMs pic.twitter.com/7ATkijslDU — Noah Fleischman (@fleischman_noah) April 7, 2026

Neither Langdon nor Kontuniemi was a consistent member of NC State's rotation in their first seasons under Wade. Langdon, a native of Raleigh, joined the program after redshirting in his first year at Butler, with hopes of one day becoming a hometown hero type of player for the Wolfpack. That path never seemed to materialize. Langdon also suffered an injury that sidelined him for most of the 2025-26 season, as he only appeared in six games for the Pack.

The local product will likely get a larger role on a mid-major team, potentially even in North Carolina. At 6-foot-7, the Wolfpack's need for size didn't align with Langdon's player profile. Even if Wade had stayed, Langdon still seemed likely to transfer in pursuit of a larger role elsewhere, so this news shouldn't come as too much of a surprise.

NC State guard Jayme Kontuniemi has entered the transfer portal. He redshirted this past season with the Wolfpack after enrolling from Drive Academy in Finland.



Portal tracker: https://t.co/UVeX2TrC3L pic.twitter.com/W6CXIfl3wZ — Cory Smith (@RCorySmith) April 7, 2026

Kontuniemi spent the entire season with the team, but never appeared, instead using a redshirt. The Finnish guard joined Wade's project over the summer with hopes of developing over time, while also potentially being a bridge to the world of European recruiting for the Wolfpack. Wade's exit changed things for Kontuniemi, who now might be looking for a larger role at the mid-major level, much like Langdon.

While the losses don't affect NC State much from a basketball standpoint, they still mark unfortunate departures for Gainey as he looks to build a culture in the program. Keeping players who have been on campus and understand what it means to be part of the Wolfpack would've helped in establishing that culture and identity. However, as an alumnus himself, Gainey will be fine in doing that on his own with a new roster.