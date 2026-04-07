The Impact of Matt Able Transferring for NC State

RALEIGH — The first dominoes in the transfer portal cycle are starting to fall across the country. NC State is no exception to these ripples, especially in the wake of Will Wade's surprising exit after just one season at the helm of the program. Since then, Justin Gainey took over as head coach, returning to the Pack, but the roster might be totally different because of the transition.

The first part of that shift came Monday, as talented guard Matt Able announced his intention to enter the transfer portal and explore the NBA Draft process after just one collegiate season with the Wolfpack. Able was always going to be a target for retention, regardless of the coaching staff, and did remain open to a potential return, according to his announcement on social media.

What it all means

Able's first season with NC State went like many freshman years go for players around the country. He came in with high expectations of contributing right away as a four-star recruit , but struggled with consistency early in his career. Still, Wade never lost hope, and as the Wolfpack rotation started to shake out more and more, he leaned on the freshman guard even more.

The decision paid off for the Wolfpack. Over the last 12 games, Able averaged 10.3 points and 3.4 rebounds, while bumping his 3-point shooting up to 38% during that stretch. His improvement on defense throughout the year likely appealed to Gainey , who plans to build his version of the NC State program around toughness, given his background as a defensive coordinator at Tennessee.

Mar 11, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Matt Able (3) brings the ball up the court in the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

NC State is going to need a complete makeover in the backcourt following Wade's departure. Able had the potential to take a major step with the Wolfpack in his sophomore season, especially after the strides he took late in the season. While he left the door open for a return, it seems more likely that he'll pursue a larger role elsewhere.

Gainey might look to build a much bigger roster than Wade had at NC State, focusing on frontcourt depth and a small stable of versatile guards to supplement those bigger players. Should that be the case, the Wolfpack might not see a long-term role for Able. However, his value on the defensive end and ability to stretch the floor at 6-foot-6 would've made him a valuable player to keep.

Feb 17, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Paul McNeil Jr. (2) and North Carolina Tar Heels guard Derek Dixon (3) dive for the ball during the first half at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

All signs point to Paul McNeil being the primary retention target for Gainey and his staff. From a financial standpoint, keeping McNeil and Able was always going to be a tall task with all of the other holes the Wolfpack needs to fill across the roster. A complete rebuild of the frontcourt will be where NC State spends the brunt of its budget during the transfer portal process.

Gainey also wants to take over North Carolina for recruiting. While Able was a talented player, he didn't have the connections to the state that McNeil did. That could be an appeal to high school players looking to join the Wolfpack. Still, keeping Able would be a smart move for the Wolfpack if it wants to win right away, as his ACC experience will help him take a major step in year two.