UNC Greensboro's Mike Jones Shares Feelings After NC State Loss
RALEIGH — NC State head coach Will Wade and UNC Greensboro coach Mike Jones shared time together as assistants under Shaka Smart at VCU, when the Rams went to the Final Four in 2011. The pair faced off as head coaches Wednesday night, with Wade's Wolfpack winning 110-64.
The game was full of fireworks both on and off the court. Jones was in the middle of the scrum in which NC State guard Tre Holloman made contact with a Spartan player, causing him to be ejected from the game.
While the Spartans hung around throughout the first half, in large part due to a parade to the free throw line, the Wolfpack's talent overcame Jones' team in the second half. NC State outscored UNCG 63-27 in the final 20 minutes.
After the game, Jones spoke to members of the media about his team's loss, the incident with Holloman and his relationship with Wade.
Jones' Noteworthy Quotes
From his opening statement after the 110-64 loss
- "As far as the game was concerned, it was fun for a while. And then it wasn't. I thought it was a ball game probably for about 25 minutes, maybe 27 minutes. I think they had increased the lead by one at the first media timeout in the second half and then the rest of it was a blur."
- "We've seen this before with us defensively. We just were not attentive to details and they were able to exploit it. They've got some really good players. Will is a really good coach, I know personally,and just watching what he's been able to do with this team in such a short amount of time, the talent that he's been able to put on the floor is impressive."
On his relationship with Wade going back to their VCU days
- "I think Will was the youngest guy on our staff at VCU. Just to see where he is now and in charge of a program like this is really impressive. But he was always super smart. It was a competition, who was smarter, him or Shaka? And they each thought that they were.
But they were really just highly intelligent people who work really hard, and that's why they're successful."
- "I was just lucky to be a part of that staff. But Will's an amazing human being. He cares about people. He's a tough coach. He's become really a good coach. And I'm just really happy for him and his success."
On the Tre Holloman Incident
- "I asked Copeland what that was about. He said something about, 'You said I couldn't shoot.' It wasn't me, I wasn't talking to him... When they came to the bench, the coaches told me that (Holloman) had hit one of our players and I guess the tape revealed that. I didn't see the tape."
