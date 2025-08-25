All Wolfpack

Veteran Wolfpack Guard Talks NC State Journey

One of the only returners, Paul McNeil, talked about his career with the Wolfpack with head coach Will Wade.

Feb 26, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack guard Paul McNeil (2) shoots in front of Syracuse Orange guard Jaquan Carlos (right) during the second half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images
To help introduce his new team to Wolfpack fans, first-year head coach Will Wade hosted several episodes of a series called "Around Raleigh." The coach has interviewed several players so far.

Wade sat down with another one of the only returners from the 2024-25 season. Sophomore guard Paul McNeil is back for another season in Raleigh.

The former four-star considered leaving, but Wade convinced him to stay with the program as a crucial piece moving forward. In his freshman season, McNeil averaged 4.2 points but started to show promise down the stretch.

Watch the episode of 'Around Raleigh' here

Here are some of McNeil's most notable quotes from the segment.

On his high school career and becoming a good shooter

  • McNeil: "Being a young freshman, I didn't really know the way of building confidence. My coach believe in me. He told me to just take however many shots you want to take, you're going to live with it. That really helped building my confidence."

On his 71-point game as a high schooler

  • McNeil: "That's a lot of buckets. Your body has to be ready for it. I'm not saying I was expecting it but during the game I was just feeling hot. The year before, I'd seen the record last year and I wanted to break it."
Mar 1, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack guard Paul McNeil (2) dribbles against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

On why he felt a connection NC State

  • McNeil: "I really felt we were underdogs and we were really disrespected. As a man, you have pride and an ego, and you don’t want to be disrespected anywhere you go. I want us to really take that next step, to that next level."
  • "I feel like when you came and the staff came, and the new environment came around, it was going to be best for us to really get to that top, but making my decision to come here ... It was kind of tough, but easy at the same time, because I knew I wanted to go."

On his offseason work and progress

  • McNeil: "The offseason’s really been good for me, just getting my body stronger and better, just doing what I need to do. When I was lacking, I feel like I’m not lacking anymore. I’ve been working real hard. I’m really proud of what the staff has done for me."

