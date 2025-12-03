Welcome to Signing Day for NC State

Early signing day has arrived in Raleigh, with NC State jumping into the fun with as many as 28 possible signees on the table in the class of 2026. The Wolfpack just wrapped up the 2025 season with a 7-5 record, but will lose a number of key plays to the NFL and graduation, so the class of 2026 becomes a major developmental group for head coach Dave Doeren and his staff.

On this episode of the NC State Insider Podcast, get the signing day basics, ranging from top-3 recruits in the class to an overall assessment of what the Wolfpack staff targeted over the offseason and the fall.

Follow along as NC State builds its 2026 recruiting class during the Early Signing Period. This real-time tracker features every official signee, individual breakdowns, position group insights, and how the class stacks up nationally.

After already receiving nearly two dozen hard commits, the Wolfpack's 2026 recruiting class ranks 51st in the nation, according to 247 Sports.

Position-by-Position Breakdown

10 of NC State's 22 initial commits were defensive players, with yet another emphasis on that side of the ball for Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren. NC State suffered numerous injuries in the secondary during the 2025 season, but seemed to move toward adding depth at those positions with the 2026 recruiting class.

Offense

The Wolfpack did not feel the need to make major additions at the quarterback position, with just one signal caller set to join the roster in 2026. North Carolina product Jacob Smith, one of the 22 three-star recruits, is the lone quarterback of the class. Running back Noah Moss is one of the more intriguing commits, as he plays for NC State alum and NFL legend Philip Rivers and alongside Rivers' son, four-star 2027 quarterback Gunner Rivers.

NC State secured hard commitments from four wide receivers in the early recruiting period, with Amiri Acker headlining the group, coming from South Carolina. Acker flipped from Liberty University. Wide receivers coach Joker Phillips has proven he can work wonders with young receivers, with the 2025 NC State receiver corps being a prime example of his ability.

Defense

With some key members of the linebacker corps and the secondary on the way out, NC State needed to reload at those positions. The Wolfpack lined up four safeties with hard commitments over the last year, headlined by D'Various Surratt, a three-star from Shelby, North Carolina. It's hard to say if the Wolfpack will get any work for these players as freshmen, but with rosters becoming smaller, it's possible.

The Wolfpack secured commitments from a pair of linebackers in the early stages of the recruiting cycle. The third-highest rated commit in the class is Zykir Moore, a three-star linebacker out of Woodland Hills High School in Pittsburgh.

