Wes Moore Shares Expectations For Michigan Matchup

NC State finds itself in a bit of an unfamiliar position as an underdog in the NCAA Tournament after making it to the second weekend in the last two seasons. As a No. 7 seed, the Wolfpack knocked off the Tennessee Volunteers to earn the right to face No. 2 seed Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich., on Sunday for a chance at playing in the Sweet 16 for the third-straight season.

If anyone can make it happen, it's veteran coach Wes Moore, the leader of the NC State program for over a decade. Moore has experience at all levels of college basketball, so he understands what it takes to shock the world with a win like NC State could get on Sunday. He'll do his best to have his team ready for a battle, even if it is without junior guard Zoe Brooks as she recovers from an injury.

What Moore said about Michigan

Mar 6, 2026; Duluth, GA, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack head coach Wes Moore on the sideline against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the second quarter at Gas South Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Moore is well aware of the problems Michigan could pose for the Wolfpack. The Wolverines are a deep squad led by a triumvirate of talented scorers, including Olivia Olson, Syla Swords and Mila Holloway. It will require a strong defensive effort from NC State, which hasn't been easy for the Pack to produce consistently throughout the 2025-26 season.

"I had an opportunity to see them on TV against UConn and obviously, they had a chance to win that game. Great game," Moore said. "They present a lot of problems. Play really hard. They crash the boards hard. They're going to press. A little bit different than Tennessee's press, but still man-to-man, similar press."

Michigan guard Mila Holloway (3) brings the ball up the court during a game against Holy Cross at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Friday, March 20, 2026. | David Rodriguez Muñoz / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Holloway was of particular concern for Moore. The talented guard is a member of a loaded stable of guards for the Wolverines, but leads the way with her shooting and athleticism. Stopping her given the potential lack of depth in the backcourt for NC State is a major issue heading into Sunday's matchup.

"First of all, she's shooting 40% from three and has made the second most on the team. And then

with her quickness and ability to get to the rim, that's a tough matchup," Moore said. "I think to me when you're recruiting, if you can get a player that can shoot 40% from three and be explosive to the rim, that's a heck of a player. They present matchup problems."

Mar 9, 2025; Greensboro, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Wes Moore talks with NC State Wolfpack guard Devyn Quigley (0) during the fourth quarter against Duke Blue Devils at First Horizon Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images | Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

Moore wants to lean on his team's identity, continuing to utilize two forwards and attack the paint. He'll find out if it all works at 1 P.M. EST on Sunday, when the Wolfpack finally takes the court against the Wolverines.