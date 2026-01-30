What Does the NC State Tight End Room Look Like?

RALEIGH — Justin Joly, Cody Hardy and Dante Daniels all helped create a national reputation for NC State as a destination for tight ends. Position coach Gavin Locklear helped that trio become the most effective and productive set of players in that role in the country during the 2025 season. With all three gone now, Locklear had to rebuild the position group during the offseason.

With two additions out of the transfer portal, a returner and potential freshman contributors, the Wolfpack remade its tight end group on the fly. While it's unlikely that the 2026 set of tight ends live up to the lofty expectations of the group that came before it, there is enough talent in this group to still be an area of strength in the coming season.

Members of the tight end room for 2026

Sophomore Preston Douglas

Redshirt junior Hunter Provience*

Redshirt freshman Vander Ploog*

Freshman Tex Vaughn

Redshirt freshman Gus Ritchey

Redshirt sophomore Ian Flynt

* - Indicates transfer portal addition

What will things look like?

BREAKING: Oregon true freshman transfer TE Vander Ploog has Committed to NC State, he tells @On3



The 6’6 240 TE will have 4 years of eligibility remaining



He was a Top 10 TE in the 2025 Class (per On3) https://t.co/RlUbB6EMhS pic.twitter.com/IUznODdnm9 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 20, 2026

The Wolfpack appears to have structured the tight end room in a similar manner to the way it built that group over the last two seasons. There should be three players at that position to make an impact in 2026, with some reserves in the developmental phases of their collegiate careers behind those high-value contributors.

Douglas was the developmental project for Locklear in 2025, sitting behind the core group of Joly, Hardy and Daniels, honing skills while waiting for an opportunity as a freshman. He caught his first pass for 18 yards in the Wolfpack's Gasparilla Bowl victory over Memphis, while converting a rush on a fake punt in the game before against rival North Carolina.

Benjamin's Preston Douglas before a preseason game against Dwyer on August 16, 2024, in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. | GREG LOVETT/THE PALM BEACH POST / USA TODAY NETWORK

The two new additions via the transfer portal are more likely to take over significant roles, although there is hope Douglas will be a large part of the offense in 2026 as a pass-catcher and blocker. NC State added Vander Ploog from Oregon, a former blue-chip prospect who never got his shot as a freshman with the Ducks. The 6-foot-6 redshirt freshman was a prolific pass-catching tight end in Southern California as a high schooler, making a competition between him and Douglas likely.

The loss of Cody Hardy's absurd run-blocking left a major hole in the Wolfpack's rushing attack. Enter Hunter Provience, a transfer from reigning FCS-champion Montana State. In the 2025 campaign with Montana State, Provience caught 11 passes for 135 yards and a touchdown. Most of his work came in run blocking situations, as he racked up 225 snaps in those sets according to Pro Football Focus. He graded out with a 65.3 run block score and a 73.7 pass block score.

BREAKING: NC State has landed a commitment from Montana State transfer TE Hunter Provience, according to @AllenTrieu.



The 6-foot-5, 245-pound TE has 19 catches for 253 yards and 2 TDs in the last two seasons.



Full story from @AronDisher: https://t.co/wpdcgrbuGP pic.twitter.com/yM3FuWiaMh — PackPower247 (@PackPower247) January 10, 2026

The Wolfpack should deploy some combination of Douglas, Ploog and Provience in 2026. As for who fills the hole as the primary pass-catcher and red zone target like Joly was, that will be determined throughout spring and fall camp. If Locklear continues to have the same success developing tight ends, there shouldn't be much of a dropoff.

Keep it here for more coverage of NC State football and the transfer portal. Follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again. Want to reach out with questions about the Wolfpack? Send an email to wolfpackonsi@gmail.com to potentially be featured on mailbag stories in the future.

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.