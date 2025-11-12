What Miami OC Shannon Dawson Said Before NC State Matchup
RALEIGH — After hanging 38 points on a crumbling Syracuse team, No. 16 Miami will face a different challenge as the NC State Wolfpack heads down to South Florida to face the Hurricanes.
Miami's dynamic offense includes several talented playmakers, including Mark Fletcher Jr. at running back and Malachi Toney at wide receiver. When all of the pieces are working together and with senior quarterback Carson Beck, the Hurricanes are difficult to stop.
Offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson laid out what he expects from the Wolfpack defense and also discussed utilizing his weapons during Miami's Monday media availability.
Dawson's Noteworthy Quotes
On what stuck out after watching NC State's defense on film
- "The energy they play with is really the thing that sticks out. If you watch their last game... The Georgia Tech game was a different level of energy. We get that energy from everybody, though. Everybody's level of enthusiasm when they play us is the highest of their year. We're going to get that from everybody, but they are playing with a lot of emotion right now."
- "They strain and they run through blocks. What they did on defense against Georgia Tech was impressive. It was impressive, the effort they played with."
On what defenses honing in on freshman wide receiver Malachi Toney does to the offense and how he is a unique player
- "I think it opens up opportunities for other people. That game in particular, you never know how people are going to play and I do like to have ways of getting him the ball when people are trying to take him away... If people are going to bracket him... We should be able to run the ball really well because that's going to take a guy out of the run fit."
- "There's been a lot of wildcat guys that can throw it vertical... But he can throw through lanes. He's just a unique talent... Watching him throw the ball just pre-practice, warming up, he just throws it with ease. I've never had anybody with his specific talents."
