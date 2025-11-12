All Wolfpack

What Miami OC Shannon Dawson Said Before NC State Matchup

Coming off a 38-point performance against Syracuse, Dawson will try to find different ways to attack the Wolfpack defense.

Tucker Sennett

Sep 7, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson looks on from the sideline against the Florida A&M Rattlers during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
RALEIGH — After hanging 38 points on a crumbling Syracuse team, No. 16 Miami will face a different challenge as the NC State Wolfpack heads down to South Florida to face the Hurricanes.

Miami's dynamic offense includes several talented playmakers, including Mark Fletcher Jr. at running back and Malachi Toney at wide receiver. When all of the pieces are working together and with senior quarterback Carson Beck, the Hurricanes are difficult to stop.

Offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson laid out what he expects from the Wolfpack defense and also discussed utilizing his weapons during Miami's Monday media availability.

Dawson's Noteworthy Quotes

Oct 28, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson coaches from the sideline prior to the game against the Virginia Cavaliers at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

On what stuck out after watching NC State's defense on film

  • "The energy they play with is really the thing that sticks out. If you watch their last game... The Georgia Tech game was a different level of energy. We get that energy from everybody, though. Everybody's level of enthusiasm when they play us is the highest of their year. We're going to get that from everybody, but they are playing with a lot of emotion right now."
  • "They strain and they run through blocks. What they did on defense against Georgia Tech was impressive. It was impressive, the effort they played with."
Nov 8, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney (10) warms up before a game against the Syracuse Orange at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Romance-Imagn Images / Jeff Romance-Imagn Images

On what defenses honing in on freshman wide receiver Malachi Toney does to the offense and how he is a unique player

  • "I think it opens up opportunities for other people. That game in particular, you never know how people are going to play and I do like to have ways of getting him the ball when people are trying to take him away... If people are going to bracket him... We should be able to run the ball really well because that's going to take a guy out of the run fit."
  • "There's been a lot of wildcat guys that can throw it vertical... But he can throw through lanes. He's just a unique talent... Watching him throw the ball just pre-practice, warming up, he just throws it with ease. I've never had anybody with his specific talents."

Tucker Sennett
TUCKER SENNETT

Tucker Sennett graduated summa cum laude with a B.A. in Sports Journalism from the esteemed Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University. A former basketball player, he has gained valuable experience working at Cronkite News and brings a deep passion for sports and reporting to his role as the NC State Wolfpack Beat Writer On SI.