What NC State’s MBB Roster Looks Like 10 Days Into Portal Season

RALEIGH — The men's basketball transfer portal opened April 7, just after the 2026 National Championship game ended with Michigan on top following a dominant season. The urgency for numerous Division-I programs started right then and there, as teams began putting together their rosters with transfers as soon as thousands of players jumped in looking for new homes.

Following the messy exit from former head coach Will Wade , NC State quickly moved to hire Tennessee associate head coach and program alumnus Justin Gainey as its new head coach, bringing a family feel back to Raleigh. Gainey brought a reputation as an elite recruiter to the Wolfpack, hoping to use his connections to build a strong, but smart first roster. So far, things aren't moving very quickly.

Where do things stand for NC State?

NEWS: Santa Clara transfer guard Christian Hammond has committed to NC State, he told @On3.



The 6-4 sophomore averaged 15.6 points per game this season while shooting over 39% from three, earning All-WCC First Team honors.https://t.co/iLHytZedvf pic.twitter.com/VYg4DPMeyy — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) April 13, 2026

With Wade leaving, NC State saw most of its production from the 2025-26 season leave, both through the transfer portal and because of exhausted eligibility. As things stand, the Wolfpack has just two players left from last season's roster, meaning a complete rebuild is well underway for Gainey and his newly assembled staff. Who is still on the team from a year ago?

Musa Sagnia, F - 6-foot-10, 235 pounds

Zymicah "Mikey" Wilkins, F - 6-foot-9, 230 pounds (According to Wilkins himself, listed at 260 before the season)

Neither Sagnia nor Wilkins was a starter, with the latter never even seeing the floor after he decided to use a redshirt. Whether Wade stayed or left, there was always going to be fairly significant roster turnover in Raleigh after the up-and-down season and Wade's promises of sweeping changes to the roster. He didn't stick around to make them. Both Wilkins and Sagnia could still enter the portal.

NC State men's basketball coach Justin Gainey speaks at his introductory press conference in the Lenovo Center on April 1, 2026. | Courtesy of NC State Athletics

So far, Gainey has made just one addition to his first roster at NC State, bringing in Santa Clara combo guard Christian Hammond , a talented All-WCC player in his one season of real playing time under former NC State coach Herb Sendek out West. While Hammond is a nice start to the portal process, he isn't likely to be the focal point for the Wolfpack.

NC State made pushes for other players during the first week of the portal being open, particularly honing in on one of Gainey's old players from Tennessee, Bishop Boswell. He ultimately picked Maryland over the Pack, lowering morale amongst NC State's fan base as other schools load up in the portal.

Roster chart

Guards Forwards Christian Hammond Mikey Wilkins Musa Sagnia