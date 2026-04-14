What to Know About Christian Hammond Before He Joins NC State

RALEIGH — The Wolfpack has its first transfer portal splash, earning a commitment from Santa Clara combo guard Christian Hammond on Monday. It's the first major move of the Justin Gainey era at NC State, helping put away some of the bitterness from the way things ended under the previous regime and ushering in the new direction of the men's basketball program.

Hammond played under former NC State coach Herb Sendek for three seasons, redshirting his second year in the Bay Area. During the 2025-26 season, he burst onto the scene and became one of the more prolific scorers in the West Coast Conference for the Broncos, helping them secure their first NCAA Tournament bid since 1996. What should Wolfpack fans know about the talented guard?

A high-IQ scorer

Mar 20, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Santa Clara Broncos guard Christian Hammond (1) shoots the ball against Kentucky Wildcats guard Collin Chandler (5) during the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

In his freshman year with the Broncos, Hammond played in just 19 games, starting two and earning 12.4 minutes of work in each one. He opted to redshirt his second year with the program, watching from afar as Sendek continued to build a nice program just south of San Francisco. Finally, the 2025-26 season offered the guard his chance to shine and he took full advantage.

Hammond averaged 15.6 points, leading the Broncos, 3.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists, all while shooting 39.3% from 3-point range. With so much scoring production leaving after exhausted eligibility or jumping in the transfer portal, Gainey quickly identified a need for wing talent. Hammond fills that void and then some.

In his mission to add toughness to his first Wolfpack roster, Gainey likely saw Hammond's exploits as a football player in Colorado and got even more excited about his makeup. The guard played quarterback as a high schooler, winning three state championships before choosing basketball at the collegiate level. When watching his tape from the 2025-26 season, the signs of his football background are there.

Hammond likes to use his body when he attacks off the dribble, comfortably bouncing off defenders and weaving through contact with his 6-foot-4 frame. However, his finishing isn't above the rim or highly athletic. Instead, the crafty guard likes to utilize his soft touch with floaters and layups soft off the rim, often drawing contact. While he won't be Quadir Copeland getting to the line 182 times, expect Hammond to use his body effectively, too.

Mar 20, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Santa Clara Broncos guard Christian Hammond (1) dribbles the ball against Kentucky Wildcats guard Collin Chandler (5) during the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

NC State won't need to run everything through Hammond for him to be productive. As his team's leading scorer, Hammond had a usage rate of 24.1%, which was the highest among the regular starters. However, Santa Clara had four players, including Hammond, with usage rates above 21.5% during the 2025-26 season, meaning its offense was far more balanced than what the Wolfpack ran under Wade, force-feeding Copeland and Darrion Williams as much as possible.

Hammond did a lot of his damage off the ball, operating well as a catch-and-shoot option on most of his 3-point attempts. One concern with Hammond from deep is the fact that he didn't make very many of his limited attempts against Top 50 or Tier A competition, according to KenPom, shooting just 31.2% from deep in nine games against the best of the best. Gainey will need to get his new guard more comfortable shooting against top-tier ACC opponents quickly.

Santa Clara guard Christian Hammond is an underrated name to monitor in the portal.



The 6-foot-4 sophomore had a big season in Santa Clara’s run to the NCAA tournament, averaging 15.6PPG, 3.0RPG, 2.5APG and 1.2SPG this season.



Has some high-major interest, reports @KayserHoops.… pic.twitter.com/bAm8CtcwNk — League Ready (@LeagueRDY) April 8, 2026

On the defensive end, his frame is solid enough that he should be built to stay in front of ACC guards despite the jump in competition. He averaged 1.2 steals with the Broncos last season, contributing well on that end. There shouldn't be much worry about any Wolfpack transfer addition's ability on the defensive end, given what Gainey did for Tennessee during his five seasons in Knoxville on that end.

One thing to watch with Hammond will be his ability to play fast, especially with Anthony Goins coming in to run the Wolfpack offense after a successful season at Georgia. NC State is likely going to push the tempo with more and more athleticism. Santa Clara liked to push the tempo at times, finishing as a top-75 team in average possession length.

The verdict

Mar 20, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Santa Clara Broncos guard Christian Hammond (1) walks onto the court before a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament against the Kentucky Wildcats at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-Imagn Images | Jeff Le-Imagn Images

Hammond is a very nice start for NC State in the transfer portal process, but he's not a player fans should expect the team to be built around. He is unlikely to fill the role of primary distributor despite showing flashes as a passer with the Broncos, but that could change under Gainey. If the Pack adds a true point guard to go with Hammond and some of its other targets, the offense could be far ahead of schedule in year one.