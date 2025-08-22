What Did Jalen Grant Say at NC State Fall Camp?
NC State center Jalen Grant arrived in Raleigh coming off one of the lowest points of his life. He spent the 2024 season with the Purdue program, a team that finished 1-11 with zero Big 10 conference wins.
Now the center has a chance to compete in the ACC with his new program and has a new lease on his football life. Tasked with protecting sophomore quarterback CJ Bailey and being one of the leaders of the offensive line, Grant faces enormous responsibility heading into the 2025 season.
The lineman took time to speak to the media following Wednesday's practice session for the team.
Watch Grant's Press Conference here
Below is a partial transcript of Grant's press conference as well as notable clips.
Grant Transcript
On the comparison between Purdue fall camp and NC State fall camp
- Grant: It’s a little hot down here. Very humid. Easy to sweat. So I got to be very hydrated. It’s very important to be hydrated the night before, that’s one thing. In the Midwest, it’s pretty chilly at practice or dry heat. Out here, it’s like 82 degrees and you're sweating walking from the building to the field.
On working against defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland and his uniqueness as a player
- Grant: It’s great. Great work at practice. We bet each other in one-on-ones and, in team drills, we always talk about stuff that we could get better at. We help each other, so it’s great.
- I don’t want to get into all that … I don’t want to put it out into the world, but he’s got a couple different moves. Very strong guy. Very stout in the run game, so that’s one thing.
On CJ Bailey being named a captain and his leadership qualities
- Grant: He’s a very charismatic guy. He’s a cool guy to be around. Everybody loves him. When he talks, you listen because he’s giving you some game. He’s a young guy, but he has a way about him and how he goes about himself.
On offensive lineman Anthony Carter Jr. also being named an offensive team captain
- Grant: When I first got here, I was trying to find my way and how to do things right here at NC State. What’s the standard? Seeing what the standard is. The one guy who I found that set the standard was AC (Carter). AC’s been here his whole college career. He hasn’t transferred or anything, so he’s put blood in the bricks here. It was easy for him to have a voice on the team because he’s been here so long. Just the way he carries himself is the way you should.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.