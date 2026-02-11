Where NC State’s Outfield Stands Entering the 2026 Season

RALEIGH — College baseball season has arrived, with NC State ready to get things going at the Puerto Rico Challenge. Head coach Elliott Avent is set for his 30th season in charge of the Wolfpack program, looking for another run to the College World Series With a host of added talent from both recruiting out of high school and the transfer portal, the Pack could be ready to make such a push.

The Wolfpack will need some sizable contributions from its impressive group of outfielders, headlined by sophomore center fielder Ty Head, who seems ready for a breakout second year with the program. What does the rest of the outfield look like heading into the first week of the season?

Welcome back, Ty Head

There shouldn't be any concerns about outfield defense with Head roaming the center field grass. As a freshman, he was one of the best fielders in the country, committing just one error and earning All-ACC Freshman honors after a phenomenal debut campaign. Now, the goal is to build on the success of his first year and become a leader for the rest of the outfield.

"We're leaders now on this team and we can kind of help the younger guys who are going to really help us," Head said. "It's kind of just more of a leadership role and take people underneath us and guide them through what we went through."

Options, options and more options

Head will have a returner in right field alongside him, as Brayden Fraasman is back for his senior season in Raleigh. As a junior Fraasman slashed .279, adding a team-high 11 home runs. With his glove and power in right field and Head's speed and athleticism in center, the Wolfpack has some serious outfield firepower.

There's also Tennessee transfer Dalton Bargo, a utility player who hoped for more work in the infield or as a designated hitter while playing with the Volunteers, but often worked in the outfield. He will likely be the Wolfpack's DH, but could be an option in the outfield in a pinch.

The final piece of the puzzle is freshman left fielder Rett Johnson, who earned a starting spot with his exploits during fall ball and the beginning of the winter offseason. There's no one more excited about the development of the freshman than his center field teammate.

"I love Rett. Rett is a team guy who is willing to compete with anybody," Head said. "I like those types of players and he's going to fit right in with us."

