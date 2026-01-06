Where Things Stand with the NC State Offensive Line

RALEIGH — The 2025 version of NC State football had some issues, but it also boasted some serious strengths and positive signs for the future. One of those strengths was a solid group of offensive linemen. Unfortunately for the Wolfpack, three of the five starters from that group are gone, leaving offensive line coach Garett Tujague with a rebuild project on his hands.

With interior lineman Spike Sowells Jr. and tackle Teague Andersen set to return, the Wolfpack has some holes to fill. That process already began in the transfer portal, with valuable help on the way already. What are the Wolfpack's options on the line currently?

The tackle situation

After losing junior left tackle Jacarrius Peak to the transfer portal, one of the starting tackle spots opened up for NC State. Andersen, who allowed just one sack in his first season with the Wolfpack, could be an option to slide from right to left tackle. That wouldn't be an unprecedented move for the program, as Peak completed a transition from the right side to the left, replacing Anthony Belton.

However, the Wolfpack added a wrinkle to the tackle conversation when it secured a commitment from First-Team American Conference offensive tackle Jimarion McCrimon out of East Carolina. McCrimon got experience on both sides with the Pirates during his career there and offers more size than Peak had. He thrived as a pass blocker, but struggled in the run game at times.

McCrimon and Andersen both have more than a year of eligibility left, so they could form a very strong tandem on the edges of the offensive line for the Wolfpack. The addition of McCrimon could take NC State out of the market for a starting-caliber tackle like UConn's Carsten Casady, who visited Raleigh earlier in the weekend.

Questions remain inside

As it stands, NC State's only returning interior offensive lineman who got extensive reps in 2025 is rising sophomore Spike Sowells, who arrived in Raleigh as the highest-rated freshman in the class of 2025. He finally broke into the starting group at right guard against Virginia Tech and instantly became one of the strongest members of the group.

Left guard Anthony Carter Jr. and center Jalen Grant both exhausted their eligibility in 2025, leaving the Wolfpack with some holes inside. NC State already kicked the tires on some players in the transfer portal with visits, including Akron interior lineman Delvin Morris , who played in multiple spots during the 2025 season. The Pack needs depth at those spots as well, as the team only added three linemen in the freshman class.

